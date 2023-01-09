Car & Bike

Don’t miss out on the new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: bookings now open.

By Tanvi N

Hyundai has unveiled the refreshed version of its Grand i10 NIOS hatchback in India. Reservations for the vehicle are now open, with a nominal payment of Rs. 11,000.

The new Grand i10 NIOS boasts a redesigned exterior, featuring a sculpted hood, updated grille, projector headlights, and body-colored bumper with built-in LED daytime running lights. The vehicle also has roof rails, indicator-mounted outside rearview mirrors, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the car is accented by LED taillights. The Grand i10 NIOS will be available in a range of colors, including Polar White, Titan Gray, Spark Green, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, and Teal Blue.

Hyundai i10 Grand nios 2023

Under the hood, the Grand i10 NIOS is powered by a 1.2-liter Kappa engine, available in both petrol and CNG versions. The engine produces 68 hp and 95.2 Nm of torque in CNG mode, and 82 hp and 113.8 Nm of torque in petrol mode. The car can be equipped with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Inside, the Grand i10 NIOS features a spacious, dual-tone interior with a range of technological amenities, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a wireless phone charger and cruise control. The vehicle also has automated temperature control.

In terms of safety, the Grand i10 NIOS is equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, hill assist control, ESC, and reverse parking sensors.

The price and availability of the Grand i10 NIOS in India has yet to be announced by Hyundai, but it is expected to cost more than the previous model, which starts at Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai is known for producing high-quality, reliable vehicles, and the Grand i10 NIOS is no exception. In addition to its stylish exterior and spacious, tech-filled interior, the car is also designed with safety in mind. It has received a 4-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test, demonstrating its strong structure and advanced safety features.

One of the standout features of the Grand i10 NIOS is its fuel efficiency. The CNG version of the car has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.2 km/kg, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuters. The petrol version of the car is also impressive, with a fuel efficiency of 20.7 km/l.

Owners of the Grand i10 NIOS will also benefit from Hyundai’s industry-leading warranty program. The car comes with a 3-year/unlimited kilometer standard warranty, as well as an optional extended warranty of up to 5 years/unlimited kilometers. This provides peace of mind and protection against unexpected repair costs.

Overall, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is a well-rounded vehicle that offers style, comfort, technology, safety, and excellent fuel efficiency. It is sure to be a popular choice among car buyers in India and beyond.

Tanvi N is an avid book reader and an undergraduate student. She is always on the lookout for new and interesting stories to dive into and enjoys sharing. Whether she is curled up with a good book or following a story, Tanvi is always engaged and curious about the world around her.

