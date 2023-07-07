Luxury Redefined: Explore the All-New Maruti Invicto

Maruti Suzuki India, in collaboration with Toyota Kirloskar, has taken the wraps off its highly anticipated luxury offering, the Invicto. This remarkable new vehicle, priced at ₹24.79 lakh, marks Maruti’s entry into the opulent car segment. The Invicto is essentially a rebranded version of the Toyota Innova HyCross MPV, which made its debut last year.

The partnership between Maruti and Toyota was initiated in 2016 and officially solidified in 2019. In a joint statement, the two companies expressed their dedication to establishing a long-term collaboration encompassing various domains, including electric vehicle technology and autonomous driving.

The Invicto is available in three enticing variants: Zeta+ (7-seater), Zeta+ (8-seater), and Alpha+ (7-seater). Prices range from ₹24.79 lakh for the base model to ₹28.42 lakh for the top-tier variant. The mid-range variant is priced at ₹24.84 lakh. Additionally, customers have the option to subscribe to the Invicto for a monthly fee of ₹61,860.

With a selection of four captivating colors, such as Nexa Blue and Mystic White, the Invicto is poised to become the eighth illustrious addition to Maruti’s esteemed Nexa lineup. This premium vehicle will be exclusively sold through the Nexa retail network, solidifying its status as Maruti’s flagship model.

Beneath the hood, the Invicto boasts a commanding 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The petrol engine is anticipated to deliver a remarkable power output of 172bhp and a torque of 188Nm. The sole transmission option available is an e-CVT unit, ensuring a seamless driving experience.

Maruti Suzuki India has been experiencing remarkable growth in the SUV segment and has set its sights on expanding its market share even further. Shashank Srivastava, a senior executive at Maruti, expressed the company’s anticipation of a 24% surge in the SUV segment and expects the introduction of new models to contribute significantly to the overall volume growth.

In June, Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a notable year-on-year increase of 8.5% in domestic passenger vehicle sales, with overall sales reaching an impressive 133,027 units. Notably, the company’s utility vehicle sales more than doubled compared to the previous year, as reported by Reuters.

The Indian automotive industry has witnessed a notable shift in consumer preferences, with an increasing demand for SUVs and premium vehicles. Maruti’s strategic move into the luxury segment is a response to this evolving market landscape. By introducing the Invicto, Maruti aims to attract a new set of customers who seek the perfect blend of opulence, performance, and reliability.

Maruti’s entry into the luxury car segment with the Invicto demonstrates the company’s ambition to expand its portfolio and capture a larger share of the Indian automotive market. The collaboration with Toyota, the exclusive distribution through the Nexa network, and the incorporation of advanced technologies signify Maruti’s commitment to delivering premium vehicles that cater to the evolving preferences of Indian customers. With its proven track record and customer-centric approach, Maruti Suzuki India is poised to make a significant impact in the luxury car segment with the Invicto.