Tata Ace EV deliveries commence with pricing starting at Rs. 10 lakh

Indian carmaker Tata Motors has officially begun shipping its Ace EV small truck to customers, with its premiere having been in May 2022. The Ace EV has a number of notable features, including its boxy design and lightweight container that can transport up to 600kg of freight.

Built on the EVOGEN platform, the Ace EV uses an electric drivetrain and boasts a range of up to 154 kilometres per charge. With a market share of 70% and over 20 years of sales in India, the Tata Ace is already the most popular small commercial vehicle in the country.

The EV is currently offered in all three of its variants: electric, CNG, and gasoline. The EV variant can handle hills as steep as 22% when fully loaded, which is sure to be a major selling point for customers in hilly regions. The Ace EV has a broad air dam, squarish headlights, a black grille with chrome accents, and window washers.

In terms of design, the tiny truck has two doors, ORVMs, and wheels with 13-inch tyres on each side. On the back is a container with a hinged tailgate. Its dimensions are 3,800mm in length, 160mm in ground clearance, and 4,300mm in turning radius. The interior of the vehicle is functional, with two seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a three-spoke steering wheel. Additionally available are a 7.0-inch infotainment display with Bluetooth functionality, an instrument cluster situated in the middle of the dashboard, and a rear-view parking camera.

Tata Ace EV: Unveiling the Best of its Features

Feature Details Brand Tata Motors Model Ace EV Platform EVOGEN Range per charge 154 kilometers Variants Electric, CNG, and Gasoline Steepest hill climb 22% (when fully loaded) Length 3,800mm Ground clearance 160mm Turning radius 4,300mm Motor 36 horsepower, 130 Nm of maximum torque Battery pack 21.3kWh Lithium-ion Iron Phosphate (LFP), IP67-rated Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 9.99 lakh

The Ace EV’s electric motor is coupled to an IP67-rated 21.3kWh Lithium-ion Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack, producing 36 horsepower and 130 Nm of maximum torque. With just one charge, the vehicle can go 154 kilometres. Additionally, regenerative braking and an innovative battery cooling system increase the driving range.

The Tata Ace EV: Pricing

Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh in India, the Tata Ace EV (ex-showroom), the first delivery batch has gone to companies including Amazon, Trent Limited, Delhivery, DHL, MoEVing, Safexpress, FedEx, Flipkart, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, showing the level of interest and high demand in the EV. With its range of features and capabilities, the Tata Ace EV is set to be a game-changer in the small commercial vehicle market in India.