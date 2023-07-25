Tata Motors Expands CNG Line-Up with the Tata Punch CNG Micro-SUV

Car & Bike

Excitement is in the air for car enthusiasts as Tata Motors gears up to launch its latest offering, the Tata Punch i-CNG, a micro-SUV backed by Compressed Natural Gas technology. Set to hit the roads in India, this small wonder promises to make a big impact with its unique features and stylish design.

Tata Motors has a reputation for delivering vehicles that capture hearts, and the Tata Punch i-CNG is no exception. As the fourth addition to their CNG line-up in India, it follows in the footsteps of successful models like the Tata Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz. This micro-SUV stands out from the crowd with its minor cosmetic changes and a tech-loaded cabin, designed to provide an exceptional driving experience.

One of the standout features of the Tata Punch i-CNG is its dual-cylinder CNG tank setup. This innovative design ensures that boot space remains uncompromised, allowing you to pack everything you need for your adventures without any worries. And that’s not all! For the first time ever in a Tata car, the Tata Punch i-CNG will boast a sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to your journeys.

Let’s talk about the design. The Tata Punch i-CNG is expected to turn heads with its stylish and sporty appearance. The clamshell hood, split-style headlights, sleek grille, wide air vent, and fog lights all contribute to its dynamic and captivating look. Tata Motors has put a lot of effort into making this micro-SUV visually striking, and it shows.

Under the hood, the Tata Punch i-CNG will be powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine, churning out an impressive 77 horsepower and 97Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a smooth 5-speed manual gearbox, ensuring a delightful driving experience. Whether you’re zipping through city traffic or cruising on the open highway, this micro-SUV promises to deliver a thrilling ride.

Now, let’s step inside the cabin. Prepare to be amazed by the thoughtful features that Tata Motors has packed into the Tata Punch i-CNG. The highlight of the interior is, of course, the sunroof, allowing you to feel the wind in your hair and enjoy the scenic views. The driver’s seat is height-adjustable, ensuring that you find your perfect driving position. Convenience is key, and with the engine start/stop button and auto climate control, you’ll be in control of your driving environment.

Stay connected and entertained with the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering seamless integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Whether it’s your favorite music, navigation assistance, or hands-free calling, this system has got you covered.

Safety is a top priority for Tata Motors, and the Punch i-CNG is no exception. Expect multiple airbags to provide comprehensive protection in case of any unfortunate event. The Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) will work in harmony to ensure stable and controlled braking, even in challenging road conditions.

As the excitement builds, we eagerly await the official announcement of the Tata Punch i-CNG’s pricing and availability. While the exact figures are yet to be revealed, it is expected that the CNG variant will be priced slightly higher than its petrol counterpart, with an anticipated starting price of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch i-CNG is a game-changer in the micro-SUV segment. With its CNG technology, striking design, and feature-packed interior, it promises to be a hit among car enthusiasts and adventure-seekers alike. Stay tuned for its grand debut, and get ready to experience the thrill of driving this extraordinary micro-SUV on the roads of India.

