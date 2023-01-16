Car & Bike

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 debuts at a jaw-dropping price of Rs. 3.5 lakh

The wait is finally over for all bike enthusiasts in India, as Royal Enfield has just introduced the highly-anticipated Super Meteor 650 cruiser. The retro-inspired style and extensive feature list of this motorcycle are sure to turn heads on the road.

The Super Meteor 650 comes in three different varieties: Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial, each with its unique design and features. The bike’s highlights include a full-LED illumination, a 648cc parallel-twin engine with a 47.5h maximum output, and a retro-inspired design that includes a long windscreen, a broad handlebar, two side-mounted exhausts, and split-style seats with a padded pillion backrest.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 standing in black color

The Super Meteor 650 is the latest addition to Royal Enfield’s 650cc lineup, following the successful launch of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It is powered by a parallel-twin engine with excellent NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels and is constructed on the brand’s J-series chassis.

The bike also has alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an all-LED lighting package. It supports Tripper Navigation, weighs 241 kg and has a fuel capacity of 15.7 litres. The Super Meteor 650 is also equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, as well as dual-channel ABS to prevent sliding on the roadways.

The suspension of the Super Meteor 650 is handled by dual shock absorbers on the backside and 43mm inverted forks at the front. The pricing of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in India ranges from Rs. 3.49 lakh for the Astral model to Rs. 3.64 lakh for Interstellar, and Rs. 3.79 lakh for the top-of-the-line Celestial tourer model (all prices, ex-showroom).

This motorcycle is sure to raise the bar in the Indian market, and Royal Enfield is now accepting reservations for the Super Meteor 650. Don’t miss out on your chance to own this stunning piece of machinery and order yours today!

Rishabh Pant expresses gratitude in first tweet since car accident
Oxfam Calls on India's Finance Minister to Impose Wealth Tax on Ultra-Rich to Tackle "Obscene" Inequality
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

