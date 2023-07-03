Tomorrow’s Big Reveal: Discover the Exciting Features of the 2023 Kia Seltos in India

Kia Motors, one of the leading automobile manufacturers, is all set to unveil the highly anticipated facelifted version of its popular compact SUV, the Seltos, in India. The grand reveal is scheduled for tomorrow at 12:00 pm, and automotive enthusiasts across the country are eagerly awaiting this event. The 2023 Seltos comes with a range of exciting upgrades, including a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, a sportier design, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Let’s take a closer look at what to expect from this upcoming release.

First introduced in India in August 2019, the Kia Seltos instantly gained popularity among customers. However, with the arrival of competing models like the SKODA KUSHAQ and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the compact SUV segment has become increasingly competitive. To remain at the forefront and cater to the evolving needs of customers, Kia Motors has made the strategic decision to introduce a facelifted version of the Seltos. This updated model boasts enhanced exterior and interior features, improved safety equipment, and additional comfort features to provide a delightful driving experience.

Refreshingly new Sporty Design Elements

The 2023 Kia Seltos retains the overall design aesthetics of its predecessor, but with a touch of sportiness. Notable exterior enhancements include a larger grille, updated LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a revised bumper with fog light housings, and new alloy wheels. The vehicle also features roof rails, black pillars, and indicator-mounted outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). At the rear, a redesigned tailgate, taillamps connected by an LED light bar, and twin exhausts add to its appeal.

Powerful Turbo Petrol Engine

Under the hood, the new Seltos will be equipped with a powerful 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine. This engine, expected to be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), is capable of generating approximately 160 horsepower and 253Nm of torque. In addition to the turbo petrol unit, the vehicle will continue to offer the reliable 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (115hp/144Nm) and the 1.5-liter diesel engine (115hp/250Nm).

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The facelifted Seltos comes with an array of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to ensure a safe and convenient driving experience. The cabin features dual screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, creating a futuristic and technologically advanced environment. The 5-seater interior boasts ambient lighting, BOSE speakers, steering wheel-mounted controls, six airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated seats with premium leatherette upholstery in the higher trim levels. The ADAS package includes blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and more.

Pricing and Market Competition

In May 2023, the existing Seltos secured the third position in terms of compact SUV sales, trailing behind the Hyundai CRETA and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The current price range for the Seltos is between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering the significant upgrades and enhancements in the 2023 model, it is anticipated that the new version will carry a slight premium over its predecessor.

In conclusion, Kia Motors is set to captivate the Indian market once again with the much-anticipated launch of the 2023 Kia Seltos. This facelifted version promises to deliver an upgraded driving experience with its powerful engine, sporty design elements, and advanced features. With the addition of ADAS technology, Kia is aiming to provide enhanced safety and convenience for its customers. As the launch approaches, automotive enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly await the arrival of this remarkable compact SUV, which is expected to make a significant impact in its segment. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the 2023 Kia Seltos.