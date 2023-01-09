Triton EV’s Commitment to Innovation on Full Display with Opening of EV R&D Center

Triton EV has celebrated the start of 2023 with the formal opening of its Research and Development (R&D) Center in Kheda, Anand, Gujarat, near Ahmedabad. The 150,000 square foot R&D facility will focus on developing state-of-the-art and innovative clean energy vehicles and mobility solutions

The R&D Center has been operational since August 2021, but its formal launch took place on January 7, 2023. Through this facility, Triton EV is aiming to establish international leadership in smart mobility. The R&D center will address current transportation and mobility challenges and develop innovative solutions, including EV cars, EV motorcycles, EV three-wheelers, special purpose defense vehicles, EV trucks, and hydrogen fuel-powered buses. The company hopes that these products will not only establish Triton EV’s leadership in the market, but also establish India’s leadership in the global EV and clean energy mobility space.

The R&D center will focus on contemporary concepts of advanced mobility and will work to develop robust products that can meet the needs of today’s transportation and mobility challenges. Triton EV is committed to innovation and research, and the R&D center will be an important part of the company’s corporate strategy. In the future, the center is expected to become a hub of innovation for Triton EV and the wider industry.

At the launch, Himanshu Patel, Founder and MD of Triton EV mentioned, “We aim to produce a sustainable product portfolio which is getting developed through rigorous work on innovation and research. R&D is the most important element of our corporate strategy. This R&D centre shall be considered as the epicentre of innovation in the near future.”

This formal inauguration of the facility was witnessed by the company’s strategic investors.

Located in Indraprastha Industrial and Warehouse Park, Kheda, Anand, Gujarat which is around 45 minutes from Ahmedabad and is well connected with the national highway- the Mumbai-Ahmedabad- Delhi Highway. The R&D facility location is strategically located near Ahmedabad and Triton’s EV Manufacturing Hub, in Bhuj, Gujarat which will ensure faster decision-making.

Triton Electric Vehicle LLC, the young and most enterprising Electric Vehicle company headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey-USA, recently set up its R&D centre and manufacturing facility in India with best-in-class infrastructure and expertise. The company has recently forayed into Hydrogen run vehicles and has started the journey of manufacturing Hydrogen-run Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers and Buses.