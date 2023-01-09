Car & Bike

Triton EV’s Commitment to Innovation on Full Display with Opening of EV R&D Center

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

2 min.

Triton EV has celebrated the start of 2023 with the formal opening of its Research and Development (R&D) Center in Kheda, Anand, Gujarat, near Ahmedabad. The 150,000 square foot R&D facility will focus on developing state-of-the-art and innovative clean energy vehicles and mobility solutions

Himanshu Patel, Founder and MD of Triton EV new r&d center inauguration

The R&D Center has been operational since August 2021, but its formal launch took place on January 7, 2023. Through this facility, Triton EV is aiming to establish international leadership in smart mobility. The R&D center will address current transportation and mobility challenges and develop innovative solutions, including EV cars, EV motorcycles, EV three-wheelers, special purpose defense vehicles, EV trucks, and hydrogen fuel-powered buses. The company hopes that these products will not only establish Triton EV’s leadership in the market, but also establish India’s leadership in the global EV and clean energy mobility space.

The R&D center will focus on contemporary concepts of advanced mobility and will work to develop robust products that can meet the needs of today’s transportation and mobility challenges. Triton EV is committed to innovation and research, and the R&D center will be an important part of the company’s corporate strategy. In the future, the center is expected to become a hub of innovation for Triton EV and the wider industry.

At the launch, Himanshu Patel, Founder and MD of Triton EV mentioned, “We aim to produce a sustainable product portfolio which is getting developed through rigorous work on innovation and research. R&D is the most important element of our corporate strategy. This R&D centre shall be considered as the epicentre of innovation in the near future.”

This formal inauguration of the facility was witnessed by the company’s strategic investors.
Known as the path-breaker of the EV Industry, Triton EV has established its comprehensive Research and Development (R&D) Center facility in Kheda, Anand District near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The facility is 1 Lakh 50 Thousand square feet in area. And will become the global centre of Triton EV’s entire R&D activities which includes Triton EV Trucks, Triton EV Cars and special purpose vehicles.

Located in Indraprastha Industrial and Warehouse Park, Kheda, Anand, Gujarat which is around 45 minutes from Ahmedabad and is well connected with the national highway- the Mumbai-Ahmedabad- Delhi Highway. The R&D facility location is strategically located near Ahmedabad and Triton’s EV Manufacturing Hub, in Bhuj, Gujarat which will ensure faster decision-making.

Triton Electric Vehicle LLC, the young and most enterprising Electric Vehicle company headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey-USA, recently set up its R&D centre and manufacturing facility in India with best-in-class infrastructure and expertise. The company has recently forayed into Hydrogen run vehicles and has started the journey of manufacturing Hydrogen-run Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers and Buses.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Outrage as veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai misrepresents Air India urination incident
Next article
International cricket farewell for Dwaine Pretorius as he shifts focus to T20 leagues
IS NewsDesk
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Entertainment

You Won’t Believe What shark Anupam Mittal said about air india Pee-Gate Controversy!

It seems that the recent pee-gate controversy on Air India has not gone unnoticed by none other than shark...
Car & Bike

Tata Ace EV deliveries commence with pricing starting at Rs. 10 lakh

Indian carmaker Tata Motors has officially begun shipping its Ace EV small truck to customers, with its premiere having...
Sports

Gautam Gambhir faces backlash from social media users for biased commentary on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team's star player, scored yet another century against Sri Lanka in an ODI match,...
World

Karachi Eat Festival 2023: Food lovers left disappointed by chaotic scenes

The final day of the Karachi Eat Festival 2023 on Sunday was marred by chaos and confusion, leaving festivalgoers...
Sports

King Virat Kohli Strikes Again, Scores a Century against Sri lanka

The cricket world was on fire as Indian captain Virat Kohli once again proved his dominance on the field,...
Sports

Though falling short of century, Rohit Sharma sets new record surpassing Virender Sehwag

The Indian cricket team is currently facing Sri Lanka in an exciting One-Day International match at the Barsapara Cricket...
Nation

Know your CA toppers: ICAI releases results of CA Final exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the CA Final exam, which was...
Nation

Bomb scare on Moscow-Goa flight proven to be a hoax, says Jamnagar Airport director

An alleged bomb threat on a Moscow-Goa chartered flight turned out to be a false alarm, according to the...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate