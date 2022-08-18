5G to rollout soon, Central Government starts Spectrum Allocation process

After all, the wait for 5G internet connection may soon be over as the government begins the spectrum allocation process for 5G. According to an ANI report, the government has issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers to prepare for the launch of 5G services in the country.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of MietY posted on his Koo account “5G Update: Spectrum Assignment Letters Issued. Telecom Service Providers are requested to prepare for 5G launch.”

After spectrum allocation, which is the final stage, 5G rolling by TSPs may start in 2-3 months, we can expect 5G rollout in Tier 1 cities by October-November.

5G will be 100 times faster than existing 4G technology. At its maximum capacity, it can transfer data at a speed of over 10 GB per second. Experts say that 5G will be a technology that will play an important role in shaping the fourth industrial revolution.

The 5G rollout is expected to bring further developments in remote data monitoring areas and Internet-enabled utilities in areas hitherto untapped by the Internet revolution, an example being climate-smart agriculture, remote farming and better energy management. 5G can prove to be a game changer in areas such as telemedicine, healthcare, manufacturing and mining.

This is the first time that Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, which has recently entered into the telecom sector, participated in the bidding process for 5G telecom spectrum auction.

