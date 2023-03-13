7 Chai Startups Revolutionizing the Way India Drinks Tea

India’s love for chai, or tea, is unparalleled. It’s a ubiquitous drink that’s consumed across the country, from bustling cities to remote villages. It’s a staple beverage that’s part of the daily routine of millions of Indians, and it’s deeply ingrained in the country’s cultural fabric.

In recent years, the popularity of chai has led to the emergence of numerous chai startups, each with its own unique take on this age-old beverage. These startups have redefined the way chai is consumed, by offering a variety of flavors, blends, and brewing techniques that cater to the tastes of modern consumers.

From traditional chai served on the streets to specialty cafes and online delivery services, the chai culture in India is constantly evolving. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top 8 chai startups in India that are at the forefront of this revolution.

1. Chaayos

Chaayos has become a household name in India since its establishment in 2012 by Nitin Saluja, boasting over 200 outlets in various cities nationwide. What sets Chaayos apart from other chai startups is its unique customizable chai option “meri wali chai”, enabling customers to tailor their preferred ingredients and personalize their chai experience. Along with a wide range of teas and snacks, Chaayos has established itself as a leader in the Indian chai industry.

2. Chai Point

Chai Point, founded by Amuleek Bijral in 2010, has grown to become one of the leading chai startups in India. With over 150 outlets across the country, Chai Point is renowned for its freshly brewed chai made using high-quality ingredients and a strict brewing process that ensures each cup of chai is perfect. The startup offers a wide range of chai blends, including classic masala chai, ginger chai, and green chai, to cater to the diverse taste preferences of its customers. Chai Point also offers a range of snacks and desserts that complement its delicious chai.

3. Tea Trunk

Tea Trunk, founded by Snigdha Manchanda in 2012, is a premium tea brand that sources its products from various regions of India. The startup offers a diverse range of teas, including chai, and sets itself apart by emphasizing quality and ethical sourcing practices. Tea Trunk ensures that its teas are of the highest quality by using only the finest ingredients and following strict quality control measures.

4. The Chai Story

The Chai Story, founded in Bangalore in 2015 by Nitin Bayani, is a popular chai startup that caters to chai lovers across India. With a range of unique chai blends like ginger chai and chocolate chai, the startup has established itself as a go-to destination for a quick chai fix. Along with its teas, The Chai Story also offers a variety of snacks and desserts to complete the chai experience.

5. MBA Chaiwala

MBA Chaiwala, founded by Prafull Billore in 2018, is a chai startup with outlets in several Indian cities. The startup’s menu features a variety of chai blends, including its signature “kadak chai,” a strong and flavorful option that’s perfect for a quick energy boost. MBA Chaiwala also offers a range of snacks and desserts, including its popular “chai ice cream.”

6. Chai Sutta Bar

Chai Sutta Bar, founded by Anand Nayak and Abhinav Dubey, is another popular chai startup that has grown rapidly since its inception in 2016. With over 100 outlets across India, the startup is known for its range of chai blends, including the signature “sutta chai” which has a smoky flavor and is perfect for a relaxing evening. In addition to chai, Chai Sutta Bar offers a variety of snacks and hookahs to accompany the beverage.

7. TeaBox

TeaBox, founded by Kaushal Dugar, is a premium tea brand that sources its teas directly from the tea gardens in Darjeeling, Assam, and Nilgiris. The startup offers a wide range of teas, including chai, and follows a farm-to-cup model, ensuring that its teas are of the highest quality and freshness. TeaBox also offers a subscription service for customers who want to receive regular deliveries of their favorite teas.

Chai startups have revolutionized the way Indians consume chai, offering a range of tea blends, snacks, and desserts. With a focus on quality, ethical sourcing, and customization, these startups have carved out a niche for themselves in the highly competitive Indian market. The top 7 chai startups in India, including Chaayos, Chai Point, Tea Trunk, The Chai Story, MBA Chaiwala, Chai Sutta Bar, and Tea Box, have disrupted the traditional chai culture in the country, bringing in new flavors and experiences for tea lovers.

Read More: Top 20 Market Mantra Quotes by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala