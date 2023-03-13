Business

7 Chai Startups Revolutionizing the Way India Drinks Tea

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

7 min.

India’s love for chai, or tea, is unparalleled. It’s a ubiquitous drink that’s consumed across the country, from bustling cities to remote villages. It’s a staple beverage that’s part of the daily routine of millions of Indians, and it’s deeply ingrained in the country’s cultural fabric.

In recent years, the popularity of chai has led to the emergence of numerous chai startups, each with its own unique take on this age-old beverage. These startups have redefined the way chai is consumed, by offering a variety of flavors, blends, and brewing techniques that cater to the tastes of modern consumers.

From traditional chai served on the streets to specialty cafes and online delivery services, the chai culture in India is constantly evolving. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top 8 chai startups in India that are at the forefront of this revolution.

1. Chaayos

chaayos banner

Chaayos has become a household name in India since its establishment in 2012 by Nitin Saluja, boasting over 200 outlets in various cities nationwide. What sets Chaayos apart from other chai startups is its unique customizable chai option “meri wali chai”, enabling customers to tailor their preferred ingredients and personalize their chai experience. Along with a wide range of teas and snacks, Chaayos has established itself as a leader in the Indian chai industry.

2. Chai Point

chai point

Chai Point, founded by Amuleek Bijral in 2010, has grown to become one of the leading chai startups in India. With over 150 outlets across the country, Chai Point is renowned for its freshly brewed chai made using high-quality ingredients and a strict brewing process that ensures each cup of chai is perfect. The startup offers a wide range of chai blends, including classic masala chai, ginger chai, and green chai, to cater to the diverse taste preferences of its customers. Chai Point also offers a range of snacks and desserts that complement its delicious chai.

3. Tea Trunk

Tea Trunk packaging

Tea Trunk, founded by Snigdha Manchanda in 2012, is a premium tea brand that sources its products from various regions of India. The startup offers a diverse range of teas, including chai, and sets itself apart by emphasizing quality and ethical sourcing practices. Tea Trunk ensures that its teas are of the highest quality by using only the finest ingredients and following strict quality control measures.

4. The Chai Story

the chai story shop front

The Chai Story, founded in Bangalore in 2015 by Nitin Bayani, is a popular chai startup that caters to chai lovers across India. With a range of unique chai blends like ginger chai and chocolate chai, the startup has established itself as a go-to destination for a quick chai fix. Along with its teas, The Chai Story also offers a variety of snacks and desserts to complete the chai experience.

5. MBA Chaiwala

MBA chaiwala shop front area

MBA Chaiwala, founded by Prafull Billore in 2018, is a chai startup with outlets in several Indian cities. The startup’s menu features a variety of chai blends, including its signature “kadak chai,” a strong and flavorful option that’s perfect for a quick energy boost. MBA Chaiwala also offers a range of snacks and desserts, including its popular “chai ice cream.”

6. Chai Sutta Bar

image of chai sutta bar outlet

Chai Sutta Bar, founded by Anand Nayak and Abhinav Dubey, is another popular chai startup that has grown rapidly since its inception in 2016. With over 100 outlets across India, the startup is known for its range of chai blends, including the signature “sutta chai” which has a smoky flavor and is perfect for a relaxing evening. In addition to chai, Chai Sutta Bar offers a variety of snacks and hookahs to accompany the beverage.

7. TeaBox

man tasting teabox tea

TeaBox, founded by Kaushal Dugar, is a premium tea brand that sources its teas directly from the tea gardens in Darjeeling, Assam, and Nilgiris. The startup offers a wide range of teas, including chai, and follows a farm-to-cup model, ensuring that its teas are of the highest quality and freshness. TeaBox also offers a subscription service for customers who want to receive regular deliveries of their favorite teas.

Chai startups have revolutionized the way Indians consume chai, offering a range of tea blends, snacks, and desserts. With a focus on quality, ethical sourcing, and customization, these startups have carved out a niche for themselves in the highly competitive Indian market. The top 7 chai startups in India, including Chaayos, Chai Point, Tea Trunk, The Chai Story, MBA Chaiwala, Chai Sutta Bar, and Tea Box, have disrupted the traditional chai culture in the country, bringing in new flavors and experiences for tea lovers.

Read More: Top 20 Market Mantra Quotes by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
National Income: Definition, Measurement, and Significance for the Economy Explained
Next article
RRR’s Naatu Naatu Shines in Oscar 2023 bags Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

Latest News

Entertainment

RRR’s Naatu Naatu Shines in Oscar 2023 bags Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards

It's official! India has taken the world by storm at the 2023 Oscars, with not one but two wins...
Economy

National Income: Definition, Measurement, and Significance for the Economy Explained

National income is a term that is often used to measure the economic growth and development of a country....
Nation

ED investigates Land for Job Scam, conducts searches across Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai, and Ranchi

In a massive operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids in four cities across India, leading to the...
Car & Bike

Triton EV showcases Electric Truck & R&D Centre for International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women's Day 2023, Triton Electric Vehicle granted female auto and clean tech fans a special tour...
Entertainment

Estranged Wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui Claims Actor Disowned Her and Their Kids

A woman named Aaliya Siddiqui said that her husband, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, kicked her and their kids out of their...
Business

An OYO Customer Takes to LinkedIn to Complain About OYO Service

A customer of OYO Rooms, Noby Skariah, has taken to LinkedIn to express their disappointment about the company's service....
Explainers

Why Spotify’s Premium Subscription Strategy Failed and What They’re Doing About It

The music streaming industry has been a dynamic one, with companies constantly evolving and adapting to keep up with...
Nation

Rs 75 coin launched by PM Modi to celebrate 75 years of National Cadet Corps

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is a youth development organization in India that aims to instill discipline and leadership...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate