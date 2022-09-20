Aays Analytics Expands Into The Apac Area ,Begins Operations In Singapore

Aays, a data analytics firm that offers business intelligence and financial analytics consultancy, launches operations in Singapore as it seeks to increase its presence in the APAC region.

Aays intends to play a vital role in expediting the financial analytics transformation path for these firms. More enterprises in the APAC area are aiming to align their transformation roadmaps by harnessing the benefits of data analytics.

After establishing bases in India and the UK, the firm is actively expanding, and Singapore is a deliberate option. They would have simple access to the remainder of the Asian market thanks to it.

In addition to assisting the firm in reaching out to new clients in the Southeast Asian market, the company’s presence in Singapore will enable it to become closer to its present consumers in the area. Aays has been partnering with Fortune 1000 companies and significant conglomerates all around the world as part of a continuing business plan, notably in the CPG and automotive industries.

It is also noteworthy to mention that this data analytics company has registered a growth of 5X in terms of revenue in the fiscal year 2021-22.

CEO and Co-Founder of Aays Analytics, Anshuman Bhar, commented on the most recent development, saying, “We are ecstatic to have arrived in Singapore. Wherever our clients and potential consumers are, we want to be there. Many significant multinational companies have their regional headquarters in Singapore. As a result, this expansion would allow us to meet the needs of the clients in that region quickly.”

“By establishing our presence in Singapore, we aim to increase the company’s reach in the SEA area with a hope to explore and create new business opportunities,” said Dwarika Patro, COO & Co-founder at Aays Analytics.

The distinctive competence of Aays in creating a highly scalable and robust data analytics system has helped more than 50 clients all over the world, with its business impact reaching more than $2 Billion.

Aays is a boutique AI and data consultancy company that focuses on decentralising data science and machine learning in the corporate analytics sector. They collaborate with big, complicated worldwide corporations and aid them in contextualising their data science endeavours with a strong functional emphasis. The CXO office, FP&A, controllers, and finance operations are often the target audiences for solutions.

Since their inception in 2018, they have solved some of the most complex business problems faced by fortune 1000 and fast-growing companies in the world utilising big data, cloud computing, and AI/ML. They are backed by a strong management team with IIT/IIM background and over a decade of industry experience with fortune 100 companies.