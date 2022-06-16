Allen Institute is set to foray into edtech to compete with Unacademy, Byju’s

Allen Career Institute, the premier coaching institute of Kota Rajasthan has announced its foray into the EdTech space. The brand is about to launch a new digital-only arm Allen Digital.

According to industry experts, the move comes after funded startups like Unacademy and Byjus have been eyeing the offline coaching market. Unacademy has launched an offline centre in Kota. Recently many Allen teachers defected to Unacademy Offline Centers.

Allen Digital has years of experience in the business, the company was started in 1988 from a small house. Long before the advent of dotcoms. Allen is looking to build online solutions with its digital-only arm that offers a mix of both worlds.

Students opting for digital mode will be able to customize and modify their learning modules to suit their academic goals, the company said in a statement.

“We realized that there is a need to extend our services to more students who are not in a position to shift to Kota, they can avail of digital services. Additionally, the digital mode will allow us to achieve scale at a faster rate without compromising on the quality of teaching,” said Anand Maheshwari, Managing Director, Allen Digital.

Unacademy launched two of its offline learning centres in Kota and also announced that it has hired more than 30 teachers for its Kota centre which includes many popular teachers like Mohit Bhargava, Parvez Khan, and Insaf Ali, Vijay Kumar Tripathi.

It is well known that startups are market disrupters in a good way, they help consumers as a result of competition between service providers, but the sad reality is that startups are disruptive as long as they have the funds. After the vacation period is over, they come under immense pressure to become profitable to return the money, which drives up the prices of the service. The coaching capital of India could suffer the same fate.

Last week, Allen Career Institute director Brajesh Maheshwari was heavily criticized on social media for a viral video in which he has seen warning teachers against switching to offline coaching centres set up by edtech players.

Last month, Bodhi Tree an investing firm, backed by former Star India chief Uday Shankar, invested $600 million in Allen Career Institute. The company currently has coaching centres in more than 40 cities across the country.