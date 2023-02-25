An OYO Customer Takes to LinkedIn to Complain About OYO Service

A customer of OYO Rooms, Noby Skariah, has taken to LinkedIn to express their disappointment about the company’s service. Skariah had booked a hotel room for an employee in October 2022, with the payment being prepaid by the company. However, upon reaching the hotel, the employee was denied a stay and was forced to find an alternative property.

Skariah reported that the hotel management harassed their employee, claiming they had no record of the booking. Despite the reservation being made for over 10 days, the employee was not permitted to stay at the property for even a single day.

Skariah stated that they had been chasing OYO for a refund for the past five months, but have not received any satisfactory response. Skariah claimed to have reached out to OYO over 25 times but had not found a resolution to the problem. Customer service representatives kept them on hold for over 30 minutes before cutting the call without offering any solution.

Skariah even shared the cancellation email from OYO as evidence, but the company has not taken any action to process the refund. The booking ID for the reservation was ZAB23278, with the booking dates being from October 22, 2022, to November 06, 2022.

The post has generated significant attention from other LinkedIn users, with many showing solidarity with Skariah’s situation and expressing their own dissatisfaction with OYO’s customer service. Some users have shared comparable experiences with the company, complaining about problems like overcharging and poor communication.

The incident has highlighted the necessity for companies such as OYO to provide improved customer service and address customer complaints quickly and efficiently. It remains to be seen how OYO will react to Skariah’s complaint and what measures they will take to enhance their service in the future.