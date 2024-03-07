Closing Your Flipkart Pay Later Account: A Comprehensive Walkthrough

So, you’ve been using Flipkart, taking advantage of their Pay Later option, but now it’s time to bid it farewell. Maybe you’re tightening the belt on spending, or perhaps you’re just looking to switch things up.

Flipkart’s Pay Later is an excellent option for those who buy a lot from e-commerce websites, even more so for those who purchase expensive electronics, as it offers the option to pay in easy monthly installments or even defer payment until the next month; you have both options. But just when you start wondering why Flipkart is offering this for free, well, technically it’s not totally free, as Flipkart does charge some amount as a service fee.

Right before we tell you how to close Flipkart’s Pay Later, be aware that once closed, you cannot reopen it. Additionally, if the Pay Later service was updated on your CIBIL score, closing it might have a negative impact on your score.

Whatever the reason, closing your Flipkart Pay Later account isn’t rocket science. Here we present the step by step guide you can follow in order to close your flipkart later. So shall we start ?

1. Log into Your Flipkart Account

Alright, first things first – log into your Flipkart account using the good old email or phone number combo you set up. This tutorial is for those trying to close it using either the Android or iOS applications of Flipkart.

2. Open Flipkart Help Center

Now, onto the Help Center. It’s like your go-to spot for sorting out any hiccups along the way. To access help centre you need to tap on the account icon in the bottom bar. You’ll usually find it hanging out in the top of your screen.

3. Click on ‘Chat’ or ‘Callback’ Option

Here’s where the real action begins. Once you’re in the Help Center, scout around for the option that says something like “Need Help with Other Stuff.” Give it a tap, then dive into the “Others” section, usually lurking at the bottom. From there, you’ll stumble upon the golden ticket – the callback option.

4. Request That Callback

Within minutes, you’ll get a response from one of Flipkart’s friendly customer representatives. Politely let them know you’re ready to part ways with your Flipkart Pay Later account.Mention the reasons as to why you want to close it and why not using and not paying is not what you are looking for; rather, you want the service to be completely deactivated. Flipkart support will throw in all the tactics to retain you, but hold your beans here if you really want to close it.

5. Sit Tight and Wait

Alright, you’ve had the chat, now it’s time to play the waiting game. Your Flipkart Pay Later account will start its disappearing act, but it’ll take around a month to fully vanish. And don’t worry – you’ll see it marked as “closed” on your CIBIL report within a couple of months.

Sending an Email as Plan B

If the callback route doesn’t float your boat, there’s always email. Drop a line to Flipkart at Cs@flipkart.com from your registered email. Just make sure to shout out loud and clear in the subject line that you want that Pay Later account to be shut down. Emails are the best option when the normal way is not working for you. These emails serve as legal evidence and are admissible in courts too, just in case.

When All Else Fails, Call in the Big Guns

If you’re still stuck in Pay Later limbo, don’t sweat it. Reach out to the Reserve Bank of India’s Ombudsman for financial services. Please document all the difficulties you’ve encountered, including the steps you’ve taken so far. This should include your chat or call attempts as well as any email sent to flipkart support. Please attach all relevant proofs to support your claims.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

Before you hit that “goodbye” button, settle any outstanding dues tied to your Flipkart Pay Later account. It’ll make the closure process a whole lot smoother.

Once you’ve pulled the trigger on closing your account, expect a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from IDFC First Bank, the folks behind your Flipkart Pay Later . If it doesn’t show up within a few weeks, give the Help Center a reminder and they would help you fetch your NOC.

And remember, once you’ve closed that Pay Later chapter, there’s no going back. So make sure it’s what you really want.

Wrapping up, bidding adieu to your Flipkart Pay Later account might seem like a minor blip, but hey, every decision counts. With this guide in your back pocket, you’re all set to navigate the closure process like a pro.