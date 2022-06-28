Business

Delhi NCR-based startup TailorCue announces expansion, set to offer online tailoring for women

By IS NewsDesk

-

2 min.

Tailorcue a brand based in Delhi-NCR known for on-demand online tailoring services, has announced on Monday that the company has decided to roll out their services for Women. Earlier the startup was catering exclusively to tailoring and stitching services for men.

In a brief bite, Amit Tiwari, Co-Founder of the company, told the media, “We are very pleased to announce that we are transforming our product line and strengthening our logistics, to accommodate the demand of female customers. Since its inception, the company has been receiving a lot of inquiries for its tailoring services for women’s clothing. We are hopeful that this will help the company deepen its mark in the Delhi NCR region.”

Tailorcue expands to women category

When the company’s co-founder Yogesh Bharti moved to Delhi after graduating from IIT Kharagpur, little did he know that he would enter the tailoring and apparel market. Along with his partner, Amit Tiwari, he started an online tailoring service, specially crafted keeping in mind the need of an average office goer who is busy with his life and gets little to no time to spend on taking care of their clothing and style. Custom tailoring is often overlooked due to time constraints and the hassle of following up with an offline tailor shop.

Started in January 2021, the company is offering hassle-free online sewing services within the stipulated time. Tailorcue offers all types of tailoring needs for men, women and kids. Company is currently offering its services in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad. Apart from maintaining an in-house team of tailors and designers, TailorCue also ties up with local tailors, trains them and tie-up with them to serve their clients. The company was highlighted in the media during the Covid lockdown after continuing wages for its tailors even when they were not working.

Yogesh says, “Tailorcue as a online tailoring brand is registering its maximum growth through word of mouth”, as per the Yogesh, company is servicing more than 35-45% of returning customers. “In the last two quarters the company has grown by 35% percent. Also, some investors have shown interest, so we expect Tailorcue to become a household name for everything stitching”.

The Company also offers a wide range of selection of clothing and accessories to go with the design. It can take anywhere between five to seven business days to sew, finish and deliver an order. In addition to tailoring new clothes, the company also provides alteration and adjustment services.

IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

