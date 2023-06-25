Discover the IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card: Your Ultimate Guide to Benefits and Rewards

If you’re considering applying for or upgrading to an IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card, it’s important to understand its features and benefits. This article will provide you with an overview of the card, highlighting its key perks, including the “Dining Delights” program.

Welcome Benefit: Earn 100% Cashback on Fuel

One of the major benefits of the IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card is the welcome offer. Upon card issuance, you can earn 100% cashback on your first fuel transaction within the first 30 days. Here are the details you should be aware of:

Offer Applicability: The cashback offer is applicable only on fuel purchases made using the credit card. Cashback Limit: You can earn a maximum cashback of INR 250, and this offer can be availed only once. Eligibility: The cashback is applicable only for the first fuel transaction made within 30 days of card issuance. Cashback Processing: The cashback amount will be processed within 30 days of the eligible transaction.

Accelerated Reward Points for Online Shopping:

In addition to the welcome benefit, the IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card offers an accelerated reward points program for online shopping. Here’s how it works:

Reward Points: Earn 5 reward points for every INR 100 spent on online shopping. Eligible Transactions: To avail this offer, your online transaction value should be between INR 100 and INR 5000 per month. Maximum Eligible Spends: The maximum eligible spends per statement month for this offer is INR 5000.

Fuel Surcharge Waiver:

Another notable benefit of the IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card is the fuel surcharge waiver. Here’s what you need to know about it:

Surcharge Waiver: Free yourself from paying the fuel surcharge of 1% on fuel transactions. Eligible Spends: The fuel surcharge waiver is applicable for fuel spends in India at any fuel outlet, with transaction values between INR 200 and INR 5000. Maximum Waiver: The maximum surcharge waiver per statement cycle is INR 50. Non-Refundable GST: Please note that the GST charged on the fuel surcharge is non-refundable.

Instant Discount on BookMyShow:

As an IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Cardholder, you can enjoy an instant discount of up to 10% on movie tickets booked via the BookMyShow app or website. Here’s how to avail the offer:

Offer Application: To avail the discount, you need to apply the necessary offer from the offers section of the BookMyShow website or app. Look for the “10% off” offer specifically for IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card. Booking Process: Go through the regular ticketing flow on the BookMyShow app or website and select the movie, cinema, and show of your choice. Payment Page: Proceed to the payments page and confirm your details by providing your email ID and mobile number. Unlock Offer: To avail the offer, check the “Unlock Offer or Apply Promocodes” option. Credit Card Selection: Click on the “Credit/Debit/Net Banking” tab and select “IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card Offer” from the drop-down list of offers. Enter Card Details: Enter your 16-digit credit card number in the provided box and click on “Check”. Successful Availment: Congratulations! You have successfully availed the offer.

Dining Delights:

Indulge in delectable cuisines with Axis Bank Dining Delights, offering up to 15% discount at our partner restaurants in India. Here are the details of the offer:

Offer Details: Enjoy a 15% discount up to Rs.500 on your dining bills. Minimum Order Value: The minimum order value to avail the discount is Rs.1500. Usage Limit: This offer can be availed twice per card per month, allowing you to enjoy maximum benefits of up to Rs.1000. Partner Restaurants: The Dining Delights program is available at various partner restaurants in India. EazyDiner Partnership: The Dining Delights program is facilitated through EazyDiner on Axis Bank Credit & Debit Cards.

How to add Axis Bank Indian Oil Rupay credit card in UPI applications ?

Open your UPI application, such as BHIM, Gpay, Paytm, etc. Click on “Add Accounts” or a similar option. Select “Add Rupay Credit Card” from the available options. From the list of credit cards, choose the Indian Oil Rupay credit card. Your registered mobile number will be verified to check for any active cards. If a card is found, proceed to add the card. Now, while making QR payments, select your credit card as the payment method to debit the amount from it.

That’s it! You have successfully added your Axis Bank Indian Oil Rupay credit card to your UPI application.

By availing the Dining Delights program, you can relish exceptional dining experiences while enjoying attractive discounts on your bills.

Remember to refer to the terms and conditions provided by Axis Bank for complete details on all the benefits and offers associated with the IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card.