Commencement of Budget Session 2023 on January 31, to conclude on April 6

The upcoming Parliamentary Budget Session is set to begin on January 31 and is expected to last until April 6, according to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. The Union Budget will likely be presented on February 1, with 27 sittings scheduled over the course of 66 days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget for the fifth time, with this budget being the last full-year budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration before the national elections scheduled for 2024.

Joshi took to Twitter to express his excitement for the upcoming session, stating, “Looking forward to conversations about the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address, the Union Budget, and other topics amid Amrit Kaal.”

The Parliamentary Standing Committees, responsible for reviewing grant requests and submitting findings for each department’s ministry or department, will be able to do so during the 2023 Budget Session vacation, which will take place from February 14 through March 12. Reports also indicate that there will be a break between the session’s dates of January 31 and February 13, with a new session set to begin on March 13 and go until April 6.

The first half of the budget session is typically used to examine the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in great detail, before moving on to consider the Union Budget. The Finance Minister will respond to the discussion over the Union Budget and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the debate over the Motion of Thanks to the President’s speech.

The second portion of the budget session is primarily used to pass the Union Budget, a money law, and to consider funding requests for various ministries. This year, the Central Vista development, including the construction of the new Parliament building, has added an extra layer of excitement to the session. Those working on the project are optimistic that the second portion of the budget session may be held in the new building.

In the previous session, nine measures were introduced in Lok Sabha and seven of them were passed. As the country gears up for the upcoming session, citizens can look forward to more legislative action and discussions on important national issues.