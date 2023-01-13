Economy

Commencement of Budget Session 2023 on January 31, to conclude on April 6

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

1 min.

The upcoming Parliamentary Budget Session is set to begin on January 31 and is expected to last until April 6, according to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. The Union Budget will likely be presented on February 1, with 27 sittings scheduled over the course of 66 days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget for the fifth time, with this budget being the last full-year budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration before the national elections scheduled for 2024.

Budget Session 2023 unveiling

Joshi took to Twitter to express his excitement for the upcoming session, stating, “Looking forward to conversations about the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address, the Union Budget, and other topics amid Amrit Kaal.”

The Parliamentary Standing Committees, responsible for reviewing grant requests and submitting findings for each department’s ministry or department, will be able to do so during the 2023 Budget Session vacation, which will take place from February 14 through March 12. Reports also indicate that there will be a break between the session’s dates of January 31 and February 13, with a new session set to begin on March 13 and go until April 6.

The first half of the budget session is typically used to examine the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in great detail, before moving on to consider the Union Budget. The Finance Minister will respond to the discussion over the Union Budget and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the debate over the Motion of Thanks to the President’s speech.

The second portion of the budget session is primarily used to pass the Union Budget, a money law, and to consider funding requests for various ministries. This year, the Central Vista development, including the construction of the new Parliament building, has added an extra layer of excitement to the session. Those working on the project are optimistic that the second portion of the budget session may be held in the new building.

In the previous session, nine measures were introduced in Lok Sabha and seven of them were passed. As the country gears up for the upcoming session, citizens can look forward to more legislative action and discussions on important national issues.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
GCL acquires To Be Honest start-up to stay ahead in the competitive health snack market
Next article
Lax patrolling leads to 11 police officers facing consequences in Kanjhawala death case
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

Latest News

Politics

Ram Gopal Varma Compares Telangana BJP Chief’s Son to Uday Hussein in Assault Scandal

Bollywood director and producer Ram Gopal Varma has sparked controversy by comparing the son of Telangana BJP chief Bandi...
Politics

Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya to hold Elections: schedule to be announced by EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the election timetable for Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya today,...
World

TikTok Video of Air Hostess Smiling Before Nepal Plane Crash Tragedy Spreads Online

A tragic plane crash in Nepal on Sunday was captured on camera by one of the air hostesses on...
Health

8 Mental Strategies to Unlock Your Inner Genius: Concepts of Intelligence

Unlock your inner brilliance and unleash the full power of your mind with these 10 mental techniques and concepts....
Entertainment

Injury halts filming of ‘The Vaccine War’ as actress Pallavi Joshi is hurt

National award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi suffered an injury while filming "The Vaccine War" in Hyderabad. The film, directed by...
Economy

India’s WPI Inflation Rates Drop to Multi-Year Lows

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation has reduced to almost 2-year lows, with a reading of 4.95% in December...
Economy

Oxfam Calls on India’s Finance Minister to Impose Wealth Tax on Ultra-Rich to Tackle “Obscene” Inequality

Oxfam, a global non-profit organization, has called on India's finance minister to implement a wealth tax on the ultra-rich...
Car & Bike

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 debuts at a jaw-dropping price of Rs. 3.5 lakh

The wait is finally over for all bike enthusiasts in India, as Royal Enfield has just introduced the highly-anticipated...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate