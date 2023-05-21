Demonetisation Lite: Here’s Why and What You Need to Do and Know About

In a recent announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed its decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 banknotes that were introduced six years ago following the demonetization exercise. The public has been given a timeframe from May 23 to September 30 to either deposit these notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations. However, there is a limit of exchanging only 10 notes at a time. This move by the RBI has raised several questions as to why such a decision has been made.

The Rs 2,000 note was initially introduced in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of The RBI Act, 1934. Its primary objective was to meet the currency requirement of the economy after the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. With the fulfillment of this objective and the availability of an adequate quantity of other denominations, the printing of new Rs 2000 notes was halted in the fiscal year 2018-19.

Most of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes were issued before March 2017, and they have now reached the end of their estimated lifespan of 4-5 years. Additionally, the usage of this particular denomination for daily transactions has significantly decreased over time. In line with the “Clean Note Policy” of the RBI, which aims to provide the public with good-quality currency notes and coins with enhanced security features, the decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation has been taken.

While the Rs 2,000 banknote will continue to maintain its legal tender status, the RBI encourages individuals to deposit or exchange these notes on or before September 30, 2023. The Clean Note Policy seeks to withdraw soiled notes from circulation and replace them with newer, more secure ones. Notes issued before 2005 have already been phased out gradually due to their lesser security features. However, they remain legal tender for now.

To facilitate the exchange or deposit process, individuals can approach any bank branch until the specified deadline. Non-account holders of banks are also allowed to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time. The facility for exchange is available at 19 RBI Regional Offices as well. Deposits into bank accounts can be made without restrictions, subject to compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes can be initiated from May 23, 2023, to provide banks with sufficient time to prepare for the transition. While technically it is possible to seek multiple exchanges in packets of Rs 20,000, individuals holding large sums of money in Rs 2,000 notes may face scrutiny from enforcement agencies and the Income-tax Department.

Unlike the demonetization chaos witnessed in 2016, this withdrawal is not expected to cause similar disruptions. The printing of Rs 2,000 notes was stopped in 2018-19, and their circulation is not as prevalent as it was before. The RBI’s decision has been announced well in advance, allowing banks and the public ample time to handle the transition smoothly.

As of March 31, 2023, approximately 10.8% of the total notes in circulation were Rs 2,000 banknotes, amounting to Rs 3.62 lakh crore. In response to the RBI’s directive, banks have been instructed to discontinue the issuance of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes and reconfigure ATMs and cash recyclers accordingly. Currency chests are required to classify all Rs 2,000 notes as unfit and prepare them for dispatch to the respective RBI offices.

As the September 30 deadline approaches, it is crucial for individuals to take appropriate action in compliance with the RBI’s guidelines to ensure a smooth transition regarding their Rs 2,000 banknotes.

