Exploring the Different Types of ATMs in India: From White Label to Offsite and Onsite ATMs

ATMs in India have made it easy for people to access cash without having to carry large amounts of money. With the rise of digital banking and the government’s push towards Digital India, many people prefer to use debit cards instead of cash. ATMs also offer different types of services, such as agricultural transactions, share transactions, e-commerce transactions, women banking transactions, and more, which makes it important to understand the different types of ATMs available.

In India, there are several types of ATMs available for consumers to use. One of the most common types is the white label ATM, which is owned and operated by a non-banking entity. However, the cash for these ATMs is provided by a sponsored bank.

Another type of ATM found in India is the brown label ATM. These ATMs are owned by a bank, but the operations and maintenance of the ATM are outsourced to a third entity.

In addition to these types of ATMs, there are also specialized ATMs known as green label ATMs. These ATMs are used specifically for agricultural transactions. Similarly, there are orange label ATMs which are used for transacting shares, yellow label ATMs for e-commerce, and pink label ATMs for women banking.

In addition to the existing types of ATMs, there are two more types that are worth noting: offsite ATMs and onsite ATMs. Offsite ATMs can be found anywhere, but they are not located within the same compound as a bank. As they are typically situated in locations that are far away from the bank, they are referred to as offsite ATMs. On the other hand, onsite ATMs have the opposite definition. These ATMs are located within the same compound as the bank, often inside the bank branches themselves. This makes them readily accessible to customers who are already inside the bank.

The introduction of these different types of ATMs in India has allowed for more convenience and accessibility for consumers, as they can now perform various transactions at ATMs specifically tailored to their needs. It also allows the bank to focus on their core banking services and outsource the ATM operations and maintenance to a third party. The Green label ATMs are a major step forward for farmers and rural areas, which often lack access to financial services, and the pink label ATMs are a step towards gender equality in banking.

Overall, the variety of ATMs available in India allows for greater flexibility and convenience for consumers, as well as a more efficient use of resources for banks and other financial institutions.