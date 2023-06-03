Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: A Cashback Delight for Shopaholics

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is a powerful financial tool that opens the door to a world of abundant cashback rewards. Designed to cater to the needs of avid shoppers, this credit card offers accelerated cashback in various categories, ranging from travel and shopping to entertainment and lifestyle. With attractive activation benefits, generous cashback percentages, and additional perks such as lounge access and fuel surcharge waivers, this card promises a rewarding experience for cardholders. In this review article, we will delve deeper into the features and benefits of the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Activation Benefits and Initial Offers:

Upon activation, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card treats cardholders to a range of exciting benefits. To begin with, customers receive a Flipkart voucher worth INR 500, enabling them to shop for their favorite products on the popular e-commerce platform. Additionally, they enjoy a discount of up to INR 500 on their first transaction on Myntra, another renowned online shopping destination. Furthermore, cardholders receive a INR 100 benefit on Swiggy, one of India’s leading food delivery platforms. These activation benefits alone amount to INR 1,100, making the card attractive right from the start.

Cashback Rewards:

The highlight of the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card lies in its generous cashback rewards. Cardholders can enjoy a 5% cashback on their purchases made on Flipkart and Myntra, making it particularly appealing for frequent shoppers on these platforms. Furthermore, the card offers a 4% cashback on popular lifestyle and entertainment categories such as Cult.fit, PVR, Cleartrip, Tata Play, and Uber. This broad range of cashback categories ensures that users can earn rewards across a variety of spending areas.

Lounge Access and Travel Perks:

Adding to its allure, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers a valuable benefit of four complimentary lounge access visits per calendar year at domestic airports. This feature provides cardholders with a touch of luxury and relaxation during their travels. Furthermore, the card includes a fuel surcharge waiver of 1% on transactions ranging from INR 500 to INR 4,000. This waiver helps users save money on their fuel expenses and enhances the overall value of the card for individuals who frequently commute by private vehicles.

Membership Fees and Charges:

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card comes with a joining fee and an annual renewal fee of INR 500, making it an affordable choice for most users. Additionally, customers should be aware that an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) is applicable to these fees. Despite the fees, the card offers substantial benefits that more than compensate for the costs, especially for individuals who frequently shop online or utilize the associated cashback categories.

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is a compelling option for individuals who enjoy shopping and desire generous cashback rewards. With attractive activation benefits, including Flipkart and Myntra vouchers, as well as discounts on popular platforms such as Swiggy, the card offers a strong incentive for new users. Moreover, the 5% cashback on Flipkart and Myntra, along with the 4% cashback on lifestyle and entertainment categories, ensures that cardholders can earn rewards across various spending areas. Combined with additional perks like lounge access and fuel surcharge waivers, this credit card provides a delightful and rewarding experience for frequent shoppers.