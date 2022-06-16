BusinessEconomy

RBI’s NPCI signs a MoU with France to broaden UPI RuPay acceptance

IS NewsDesk
By IS NewsDesk

-

1 min.

After the digital payment system in India gained worldwide fame, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is all set to become operational in its first European country, France. NPCI, the company behind UPI, has signed an MoU with Lyra Networks of France to increase the acceptability of UPI and RuPay cards in France.

“Given that India is doing 5.5 billion UPI transactions per month, this strategic partnership will certainly prove to be a game-changer in the digital payments ecosystem.” Ashwini Vaishnav Hon’ble Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology.

UPI in France

NPCI is owned by a consortium of major banks in India. NPCI was established by RBI and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is promoted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is a not-for-profit organization registered under the Companies Act 2013, NPCI was established in 2008.

Currently UPI and RuPay are accepted in Singapore (March, 2020), Bhutan (July, 2021) and more recently in UAE and Nepal (February, 2022). Soon France is going to be the 5th country where Indian UPI and RuPay will be accepted for transactions.

Lyra Networks is a company based out of France on a mission to “revolutionise the world of payments by bringing an innovative spirit and new technologies to the market”. The company has an office in Maharashtra India.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleSouth Star rail becomes First private train in India under Bharat gaurav scheme
Next articleAllen Institute is set to foray into edtech to compete with Unacademy, Byju’s
IS NewsDesk
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Business

Aays Analytics Expands Into The Apac Area ,Begins Operations In Singapore

Aays, a data analytics firm that offers business intelligence and financial analytics consultancy, launches operations in Singapore as it...
Entertainment

Well-known TV actress Nishi Singh passes away, known for playing Hitler Didi

Nishi Singh, a well-known TV star, died on Sunday, two days after her 50th birthday. Sanjay Singh Bhadli, Singh's...
Explainers

Explained: Political Crisis in Jharkhand

On Sunday, Some of the UPA leaders in Jharkhand have asked Governor Ramesh Bais to dispel speculations about the...
Explainers

Lead in Paints in India and its Weak Regulation by the Government

There is a cultural significance of whitewashing and painting houses in India, during festivals like Diwali people paint their...
Technology

Canva, the graphic design platform, went down again, user get a 502 error

Canva, the graphic design company based out of Australia which is the most popular suit based graphic designing service...
Explainers

What colourful milestones on Indian roads really mean ?

Roads in India stretch for miles, according to one figure, the network of roads in India is spread over...
Entertainment

After Three Consecutive Flops, Akshay Kumar Said – I Admit My Fault

Bollywood is currently undergoing a metamorphosis, all precedents which were set earlier, seem to be breaking as the biggest...
Health

6 Golden Tips to Stay Consistent with your Yoga Practice

Let us all accept it first, we all have adopted yoga at some point in our life, made many...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate