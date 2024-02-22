Understanding the World of Fintech in India

In a recent report shared with Parliament, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology raised worries about how foreign-owned fintech apps are taking over India’s digital payments system.

The Committee stressed that we need efficient rules for digital payment apps because lots of people in India are using them. It thinks it will be easier for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to control Indian apps rather than ones from other countries because they only have to focus on one place.

Fintech companies like PhonePe and Google Pay, which are owned by people from other countries, are the big players in India’s fintech world. They have a big part of the market. Market share: PhonePe (46.91%) > Google Pay (36.39%) > BHIM UPI (0.22%) (up to Oct-Nov 2023).

The Committee mostly agrees with the NPCI’s decision to put a limit on how much business third-party apps like PhonePe and Amazon Pay can do with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), back in November 2020. The cap stops these apps from doing more than 30% of all UPI transactions over three months. Apps that go over the limit have until December 2024 to follow the new rules. The point of the cap is to make sure the UPI system grows safely. The NPCI thinks it’s important for banks and other financial groups to tell people more about UPI so it can keep growing and work well.

The Committee is worried that some fintech apps are being used for money laundering, like when Chinese scammers were found running an app from Abu Dhabi called Pyppl. The number of fake transactions compared to real ones (F2S ratio) has stayed pretty low at 0.0015%, even though UPI payments have gone up a lot in the last five years. 0.0189% of UPI users have been affected by scams. The F2S ratio shows how many fake transactions a business gets compared to how many real ones it handles in a month.

Fintech, short for financial technology, is when computers and phones are used to do things like banking and investing. Why It Matters: Fintech is important for India because it can: Make it easier for people who don’t have bank accounts to use financial services, especially in places where it’s hard to get to a bank. Make it faster and cheaper to do banking stuff online, without needing to go to a bank. Help India’s economy grow by giving new chances to people who start businesses or make new products, and by letting people use their money better.

Fintech is split into things like Payments, Digital Lending, InsurTech, and WealthTech. Payments are about moving money using phones or computers, like with UPI, wallets, and QR codes. Digital lending is when people or businesses can borrow money online, sometimes using things like social media and computer smarts to decide if they’re good for a loan. InsurTech is about using computers to sell and manage insurance. WealthTech is about helping people invest and manage their money.

India is one of the fastest-growing fintech markets in the world. There are over 7,000 fintech start-ups here. The fintech industry in India was worth USD 50 Bn in 2021, and people think it could be worth around USD 150 Bn by 2025.

Important Rules & Regulations for Fintech in India:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI): Makes rules for banks. It makes sure money in India stays safe and controls how much money comes in and goes out of the country. Keeps an eye on things like Digital Payments, Digital Lending, and Digital Banks. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI): Makes rules for stock markets and the people who work in them, like stockbrokers and investment advisors. Keeps stockbrokers and investment advisors in line. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI): Makes rules for insurance companies and the people who sell insurance. Makes sure insurance companies follow the rules and don’t cheat people.

How Can Things Get Better?

Mix of Local and Foreign Companies: We need both Indian and foreign companies to make fintech work well for everyone. The right mix will make sure everyone in India, including customers, companies, regulators, and the country, is happy. Work With the Rules: Local fintech companies should talk to the people who make the rules to understand what they need to do. Working together can make it easier for everyone to follow the rules and make new things. Make It Easy for People: Make it simple for people to use fintech, especially in places where people aren’t used to it. Find Money: Make it easier for local companies to get money to grow, like getting money from investors or the government. Make People Trust You: Help people understand your company and what it does so they feel safe using it.