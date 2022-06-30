Business

EdTech Unicorn BYJU’s Subsidiary Topper and Whitehat Junior to Sack 600 Jobs

By IS NewsDesk

-

2 min.

The Indian ed-tech space is shrinking significantly due to cutthroat competition and the popping up of many free ed-tech alternatives on YouTube. Byju’s, one of the ed-tech giants in India, has started transforming its business. BYJU has asked to lay off 300 employees at its Topper learning management system and an additional 300 at coding tutorial platform WhiteHat Junior as part of a major restructuring.

Last year, BYJU’S acquired ed-tech firm Topper for $150 million. In addition to Topper, they bought at least 10 other companies with a cumulative valuation of about $2.5 billion.

Although the entire workforce was not laid off, some professionals from Topper’s advertising and distribution sectors were allowed to continue with BYJU’s.

“We are optimising our workforce to accelerate achievements and aligning with our objectives to ideally prepare the organisation for long-term success,” Byju’s media team said in a comment.

About a year ago, BYJU spent $1 billion to buy offline education giant Aakash Institute, a Delhi-based company that specializes in offline education to prepare students for various exams like IIT-JEE or NEET.

A spokesperson of the corporation told, “Acquisition of Aakash Institute is fully on schedule and all the transactions to the investors are to be completed by the stipulated time i.e. August 2022.” The business representative continued, “Aakash institute is one of our best purchases to date, and we are delighted to have them on board.”

It is not only BYJU that is facing difficulties, many other ed-tech companies like Unacademy, Vedantu, Uday, Lido Learning, and others have also laid-off employees. As parents have resorted to these online platforms for their children during the lockdown period. As the lockdown period is coming to an end, parents are returning to the natural choice of offline tutoring as before. Ed Tech did a lot of acquisitions and raised funds based on demand during the lockdown period. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the kids engaged with ed-tech for a long time.

Since 2020 when the pandemic began, ed-tech businesses started booming and have raised more than $4 billion in venture capital funding. Now after witnessing a slump in demand, Edtech companies like BYJU and Unacademy are trying to transition to a hybrid version that has both a physical and a virtual presence in order to be successful after the pandemic. Somewhat similar to what Lenskart did when they realized that changing customer behaviour was a tough nut to crack.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleState of Karnataka issues fresh Covid guidelines
Next articlePM Modi started important initiative during ‘Udyami Bharat’ program
IS NewsDesk
Stories curated by our interns and news crew. Originally reported or general compilation from various available sources and news agencies.

Latest News

Sports

IND vs ENG: Kohli all set to make a new record in today’s test match

At present, every run of Virat Kohli is continuously making new records for him. Kohli can create a new...
Nation

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Kutchi community on Ashadhi Beej Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted everyone, especially the vibrant Kutchi community spread across the globe, on the auspicious...
Science

NASA to partner with industries to develop flight technology to reduce carbon emissions

NASA announced Wednesday that the agency is looking for partners to develop the technologies needed to create a new...
Policy

PM Modi started important initiative during ‘Udyami Bharat’ program

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today participated in the 'Udyami Bharat' program and announced major initiatives like 'Enhancing...
Nation

State of Karnataka issues fresh Covid guidelines

Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, the state of Karnataka has issued a new set of guidelines to...
Business

Delhi NCR-based startup TailorCue announces expansion, set to offer online tailoring for women

Tailorcue a brand based in Delhi-NCR known for on-demand online tailoring services, has announced on Monday that the company...
Nation

Sadanga or the six limbs on which Indian art and painting rests

India has been rich in the history of art and culture since time immemorial. Art in the Indian subcontinent...
Entertainment

Pushpa 2 the Rule is all set commence shoot, Fahadh Faasil to play key role

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa garnered widespread acclaim across the country, especially in the northern part of...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate