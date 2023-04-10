Business

EIZO Corporation Sets Its Sights on India with Launch of EIZO Private Limited

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

1 min.

EIZO Corporation, a leading visual technology company, has announced the establishment of its latest subsidiary, EIZO Private Limited, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The creation of the wholly-owned subsidiary marks EIZO’s eleventh overseas sales office and further cements its position as a top provider of high-end visual solutions on a global scale.

With its official opening this month, EIZO Private Limited aims to increase EIZO’s sales and marketing efforts in India, where the company has operated for 17 years through a distributor. The establishment of its own subsidiary allows EIZO to invest in corporate resources and deploy adaptable sales strategies in response to market demands, demonstrating its commitment to both its clients and international growth.

EIZO Private Limited’s primary goal is to build lasting partnerships with clients in a variety of industries, including healthcare, creative work, industrial, air traffic control, security, and surveillance. Rohan Chahande, the managing director of EIZO Private Limited, commented that the subsidiary’s creation allows EIZO to “actively invest in corporate resources and implement flexible sales measures to meet the needs of the Indian market, both of which are expected to continue over the medium to long term.”

EIZO’s expansion into India not only strengthens its worldwide structure but also expands its commercial potential with multinational corporations that are increasingly investing in the Indian market. Masato Nakashima, Director of EIZO Private Limited, spoke at the event and expressed his belief that EIZO’s visual technologies could help solve and improve India’s difficulties. He also noted that the best technology is at the company’s disposal, which can be adapted to meet specific market requirements.

With R&D and manufacturing sites in Japan, China, Germany, and the United States, EIZO is in a prime position to provide customers worldwide with high-quality goods and services. The establishment of EIZO Private Limited in India is a testament to EIZO’s commitment to growing its global presence and its dedication to its customers.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Sikkim’s Nathula Border Area Suffers Fatal Avalanche: Multiple Tourists Trapped
Next article
Smriti Mandhana, the Cricketer, Joins Sanjay Ghodawat University to Pursue Higher Education
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

Latest News

Sports

Smriti Mandhana, the Cricketer, Joins Sanjay Ghodawat University to Pursue Higher Education

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, has enrolled at Sanjay Ghodawat University to complete her Bachelor of Commerce...
Nation

Sikkim’s Nathula Border Area Suffers Fatal Avalanche: Multiple Tourists Trapped

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive avalanche struck Sikkim's Nathula border region, resulting in at least six tourist deaths and...
Business

India’s First-Ever Toplining Contest ‘SingToSync’ by Hoopr Announces Ash King, Gaurav Dagaonkar, and Aditya Pushkarna as Judges

Hoopr, India's leading music licensing platform, has recently launched "Sing to Sync," India's first-ever Vocal Toplining Contest. The contest...
Business

Sanjay Ghodawat Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Contributions

Sanjay Ghodawat, the founder and chairman of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has been awarded the Lifetime Excellence Award...
Entertainment

RRR’s Naatu Naatu Shines in Oscar 2023 bags Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards

It's official! India has taken the world by storm at the 2023 Oscars, with not one but two wins...
Business

7 Chai Startups Revolutionizing the Way India Drinks Tea

India's love for chai, or tea, is unparalleled. It's a ubiquitous drink that's consumed across the country, from bustling...
Economy

National Income: Definition, Measurement, and Significance for the Economy Explained

National income is a term that is often used to measure the economic growth and development of a country....
Nation

ED investigates Land for Job Scam, conducts searches across Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai, and Ranchi

In a massive operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids in four cities across India, leading to the...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate