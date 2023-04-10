EIZO Corporation Sets Its Sights on India with Launch of EIZO Private Limited

EIZO Corporation, a leading visual technology company, has announced the establishment of its latest subsidiary, EIZO Private Limited, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The creation of the wholly-owned subsidiary marks EIZO’s eleventh overseas sales office and further cements its position as a top provider of high-end visual solutions on a global scale.

With its official opening this month, EIZO Private Limited aims to increase EIZO’s sales and marketing efforts in India, where the company has operated for 17 years through a distributor. The establishment of its own subsidiary allows EIZO to invest in corporate resources and deploy adaptable sales strategies in response to market demands, demonstrating its commitment to both its clients and international growth.

EIZO Private Limited’s primary goal is to build lasting partnerships with clients in a variety of industries, including healthcare, creative work, industrial, air traffic control, security, and surveillance. Rohan Chahande, the managing director of EIZO Private Limited, commented that the subsidiary’s creation allows EIZO to “actively invest in corporate resources and implement flexible sales measures to meet the needs of the Indian market, both of which are expected to continue over the medium to long term.”

EIZO’s expansion into India not only strengthens its worldwide structure but also expands its commercial potential with multinational corporations that are increasingly investing in the Indian market. Masato Nakashima, Director of EIZO Private Limited, spoke at the event and expressed his belief that EIZO’s visual technologies could help solve and improve India’s difficulties. He also noted that the best technology is at the company’s disposal, which can be adapted to meet specific market requirements.

With R&D and manufacturing sites in Japan, China, Germany, and the United States, EIZO is in a prime position to provide customers worldwide with high-quality goods and services. The establishment of EIZO Private Limited in India is a testament to EIZO’s commitment to growing its global presence and its dedication to its customers.