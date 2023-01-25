eMudhra Limited, a Leading Provider of Digital Trust and Paperless Transformation Solutions, Reports Strong Financial Results in Q3

eMudhra Limited, a leading provider of digital trust, digital security and paperless transformation solutions, announced its financial results for the Third Quarter of FY23 ended on December 31, 2022 as approved by its Board of Directors. The company reported revenue growth of 39.1% y-o-y and PAT growth of 46.0% y-o-y.

V.Srinivasan, Executive Chairman of eMudhra Limited, commented on the results saying, “We are pleased to report another quarter of consistent performance. During the quarter, the EBITDA margins stood at 35.9% and PAT margins stood at 24.4%. We continue to focus on driving growth through direct sale to retail customers through our online channels and by acquiring and engaging with a larger set of partners who directly deal with end customers. We will invest into technology and marketing to drive direct customer acquisition. Similarly, we remain focussed on growing eSign and SSL business as more use cases around paperless transformation and cyber security in government and private sector get implemented.”

The company reported strong demand for its enterprise solutions in India and international markets. In India, the recent amendments to the IT Act allowing property transactions and power of attorney to be digitally signed is giving impetus to newer use cases. In international markets, eMudhra is pursuing opportunities that are greenfield, where customers engage with them from the outset to run paperless transformation programs or for bettering their cyber security posture and where customers are looking for cost optimization as part of their overall cyber security and digital transformation goals.

eMudhra also reported key project wins including the acquisition of a significant customer in the Indonesian market for driving eSignature and eStamping use cases with introduction of Mobile based digital signatures in Indonesian market and the rollout of its Certificate Discovery product for a very large public sector Bank in India that will enable key and certificate lifecycle management across users, devices etc allowing the bank to secure their infrastructure using PKI technology.

The company also announced the launch of trust services in Kenya with focus on driving adoption of digital signatures in initial set of use cases in eGovernance and BFSI, significant enhancements to its online portals and technology to ease partner enrolments, fulfilment and end customer acquisition and offer superior customer support through 360-degree view of customer and personalized marketing and expansion of Sales teams including leadership hire in North American market and on-ground teams in select countries in Middle East and African markets.

eMudhra is a global organization aimed at empowering secure digital transformation by offering trust services and developing solutions around identity, authentication and digital signatures. eMudhra is a global trust service provider and largest certifying authority in India having managed over 50mn digital identities. eMudhra is a Board Member of the Cloud Signature Consortium, the Chair of the Asia PKI Consortium and is a principal member of the CA/Browser Forum. eMudhra boasts a strong client list including Fortune 100 clients, and over 600+ large enterprises who use its solutions for their secure digital transformation initiatives. eMudhra has about 760 employees in offices across 7 countries serving customers across 21 countries.