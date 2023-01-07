Flatheads founder Ganesh breaks down on Shark Tank India, receives job offer

During the second season of Shark Tank India, several innovative entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to a panel of investors. One of them, Ganesh Balkrishnan, the founder of Flatheads shoes, managed to not only impress the investors with his pitch, but also move them emotionally. Flatheads is a footwear company that offers stylish and comfortable casual shoes for the urban lifestyle.

When Ganesh of Flatheads pitched to the Sharks, he kept it simple and straightforward instead of coming in with a high valuation and low equity offer. However, while explaining how he has been making things work, he broke down. Seeing him cry like this brought back memories of when the Sharks were building their own businesses, and the whole Shark Tank set became emotional.

Ganesh Balakrishnan admitted that his company could potentially go under if they don’t get more funding. He’s had to use his own money to keep things running these past few months. The struggles have been real, and if they don’t get any investment, Ganesh might have to find a job and try to start the company again when he has the resources to do so.

Once the emotional intensity had subsided, Anupam offered the entrepreneur a job opportunity. Aman offered words of encouragement, saying “You might be going through a tough patch, but don’t give up just yet, buddy.” As they approached, Vinita shared that she had faced similar challenges in the past.

The second season of “Shark Tank India” has gotten off to a strong start, with just two episodes airing so far but receiving positive response. However, fans of the show have noted the absence of Ashneer Grover, a judge in the first season, and have missed his memorable one-liners and the intensity he brought to the show. This has been mentioned on Twitter by many viewers as well.

Anupam Mittal, known for his involvement with Shaadi.com, has stated that the new season of “Shark Tank India” has received a great deal of both love and criticism. He believes that criticism is a form of appreciation and that the “sharks” are working hard to bring value through entertainment, business, and memorable deals on the show.

After the airing of the show, Abhishek Asthana, also known as “Gabbar” on Twitter and the founder of GingerMonkey, a leading digital marketing company in India, took to Twitter to share his experience working with Ganesh and the team at Flatheads. He wrote, “Flatheads was our client. Have worked closely with Ganesh & team. Seen their journey. What a uplifting pitch on Shark Tank. Well done man.

Ganesh Balkrishnan’s Flatheads specialises in creating comfortable and stylish casual shoes for your everyday, urban lifestyle. Their footwear is not only organic and environmentally-friendly, but also simple and understated, yet stylish and fashionable.

