Business

GCL acquires To Be Honest start-up to stay ahead in the competitive health snack market

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

2 min.

In a major move to expand its product line, Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL), the FMCG division of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has acquired Delhi-based start-up “To Be Honest” (TBH), a market leader in India for nutritious and distinctive fruit and vegetable snacks. The acquisition, which was announced on Monday, will allow GCL to enter the health-conscious snacking market, a move that is particularly timely given the increased focus on fitness and wellness.

GCL acquires To Be Honest

TBH, which was founded in 2017 by Mayank Gupta, Ritika Agrawal, and Anuj Ghanghoria, all alumni of IIT and IIM, has established itself as a market leader in India for fruit and vegetable snacks, thanks to its innovative vacuum cooking process that helps retain more than 90% of the nutrients from raw fruits and vegetables. The company currently offers ten different varieties of snacks, including ripe jackfruit, taro, purple sweet potatoes, golden sweet potatoes, beetroot, mixed sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and tomatoes.

In addition to its existing line of products, TBH recently expanded its “Ready-to-Cook” product line with the introduction of solar-dehydrated sprouts made with lentils and superfoods. These sprouts can be rehydrated in just five minutes, making them a convenient and healthy snack option.

Since its founding in 2013, GCL has focused on customer-centricity, affordability, and quality, and has established a strong brand identity through its diverse product line which includes staples, impulsive purchases, home care, and personal care. With a revenue of INR 1,400 crore in FY22, the company is on track to reach INR 2000 crore by FY23.

Speaking about the acquisition, Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director of GCL, said, “The TBH purchase is quite significant as it allows us an entrée into the health-conscious snacking category. It demonstrates our dedication to improving people’s lives all throughout the world. Our objective is for the customer to use at least one GCL product each day. We are thrilled about this collaboration because TBH has established a specialized reputation in the snacking sector. We are certain that this alliance will elevate the brand’s success and establish it as a household name on a worldwide scale.”

The entire TBH team will join GCL and will be a part of GCL’s Impulse business. The goal of the business is to create a portfolio of wholesome, distinctive, and mouthwatering crunchies that will help GCL dominate the worldwide market for fruit and vegetable health snacks.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Golden Globes: RRR creates a milestone; ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song
Next article
Commencement of Budget Session 2023 on January 31, to conclude on April 6
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

Latest News

Politics

Ram Gopal Varma Compares Telangana BJP Chief’s Son to Uday Hussein in Assault Scandal

Bollywood director and producer Ram Gopal Varma has sparked controversy by comparing the son of Telangana BJP chief Bandi...
Politics

Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya to hold Elections: schedule to be announced by EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the election timetable for Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya today,...
World

TikTok Video of Air Hostess Smiling Before Nepal Plane Crash Tragedy Spreads Online

A tragic plane crash in Nepal on Sunday was captured on camera by one of the air hostesses on...
Health

8 Mental Strategies to Unlock Your Inner Genius: Concepts of Intelligence

Unlock your inner brilliance and unleash the full power of your mind with these 10 mental techniques and concepts....
Entertainment

Injury halts filming of ‘The Vaccine War’ as actress Pallavi Joshi is hurt

National award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi suffered an injury while filming "The Vaccine War" in Hyderabad. The film, directed by...
Economy

India’s WPI Inflation Rates Drop to Multi-Year Lows

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation has reduced to almost 2-year lows, with a reading of 4.95% in December...
Economy

Oxfam Calls on India’s Finance Minister to Impose Wealth Tax on Ultra-Rich to Tackle “Obscene” Inequality

Oxfam, a global non-profit organization, has called on India's finance minister to implement a wealth tax on the ultra-rich...
Car & Bike

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 debuts at a jaw-dropping price of Rs. 3.5 lakh

The wait is finally over for all bike enthusiasts in India, as Royal Enfield has just introduced the highly-anticipated...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate