India’s First-Ever Toplining Contest ‘SingToSync’ by Hoopr Announces Ash King, Gaurav Dagaonkar, and Aditya Pushkarna as Judges

Hoopr, India’s leading music licensing platform, has recently launched “Sing to Sync,” India’s first-ever Vocal Toplining Contest. The contest is designed to give aspiring singer-songwriters a platform to showcase their talent and create original tunes that can be licensed for sync placements.

Toplining is a process where a singer writes and composes vocals over a given backing track. Hoopr is providing an opportunity for anyone to take part, regardless of language or genre. The contest is a testament to the company’s dedication to discovering and nurturing new talent and showcasing it on the global stage. The “Sing to Sync” contest also aims to unlock a new potential source of income for the budding artist community in India.

Renowned music director, songwriter, and singer Gaurav Dagaonkar; British singer, songwriter, and composer Ash King; and music composer Aditya Pushkarna form the judging panel for the contest. The competition will end with attractive rewards and prizes, with the winner receiving INR 40,000 and a Hoopr Original Music Video, while the first and second runners-up will receive INR 20,000 and INR 10,000, respectively. All the winners will also get a contract guaranteeing future toplining opportunities.

“We are excited to present this opportunity for the music community in India. Hoopr has always been committed to empowering artists, creators, composers across the board, and ‘Sing to Sync’ is one of the many ways for us to give back to the artist community. We are really enthusiastic about providing a platform to empower talented singers across India by offering a platform to showcase their skills. Furthermore, we want to ensure that we give these singers not just a platform but also opportunities to unlock a new source of income,” said Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder of Hoopr.

Hoopr.ai is India’s first music licensing platform focused on solving a billion-dollar problem faced by content creators and businesses every day – discovering & licensing the right music for their videos. While Hoopr.ai is currently catering to the demand for licensed music, it will also provide a massive opportunity for thousands of musicians to monetize their music in a new way.

The company is looking to build tools and technologies that leverage data and consumer insights to provide intelligent recommendations, thereby making the search & discovery process super-efficient for its users. Hoopr.ai is a funded startup with notable investors such as Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, Inflection Point Ventures, Ashneer Grover, Sahil Barua (Delhivery), Anshoo Sharma (Magicpin), Anuraag Srivastava, Pradyumna Agrawal, Giri Malpani, and others.

This toplining contest is yet another venture by Hoopr that aims to promote and showcase the immense musical talent in India. The company has already had several successful releases under its ‘Hoopr Originals’ banner, including ‘Cozy’ by Rupinn Pahwa, ‘Kyun mein Kahoon’ by Abhinav Singh, ‘Yo Baat’ by Shubhangi Tewari, and ‘Mehendi Te Vavi’ by Shriya Pareek.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Singer-Songwriters. The steps are fairly simple to win 40,000 bucks and many more exciting opportunities,” added music composer Aditya Pushkarna.

The deadline for the contest is the end of this month, allowing the participants plenty of time to enter and show off their toplining skills. Hoopr.ai’s focus on discovering and nurturing new talent in India through this contest is truly admirable, and the company’s efforts to provide a platform for aspiring musicians and to create opportunities for them to monetize their music are commendable.