Business

MamaEarth’s Heavy Marketing Spend and Low ROAS Raises Questions About Its Business Strategy

Ashutosh Mishra
By Ashutosh Mishra

-

2 min.

MamaEarth, the Indian consumer goods brand, is making headlines with its plans to raise $3 billion in its initial public offering (IPO). While the IPO has generated buzz, it has also raised some eyebrows due to the company’s high valuation and marketing spend.

According to media reports, the IPO values MamaEarth at a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 3400x based on H1-FY23 figures and 1700x based on FY22 profit after tax (PAT). This is significantly higher than the PE ratios of other consumer direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands such as Hindustan Unilever (62x), Dabur (58x), and ITC (23x).

Mama Earth Products
Mama Earth Products

Some have questioned MamaEarth’s business model, as the company has consistently spent around 40% of its revenue on marketing over the past three years. This is unusual in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, where companies typically see a decrease in marketing spend as they establish brand loyalty and secure repeat buyers.

In addition, MamaEarth’s draft red herring prospectus reveals that the company worked with almost 4,000 influencers as of September 30, 2022. And, the company’s return on ad spend (ROAS) is relatively low at 2.5. This means that for every rupee spent on a campaign, the company generates only 2.5 rupees in revenue. In comparison, other companies such as HUL, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Bewakoof have ROAS values of 10+, 6, 8, and 5, respectively.

These factors have led some to wonder if MamaEarth is primarily a marketing company that relies heavily on advertising and influencer partnerships, rather than building brand loyalty through the quality of its products. It will be interesting to see if the IPO is successful and if investors have confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Certainly, MamaEarth is a highly valued company, with a reported valuation of $3 billion. This is a significant achievement, and it is no surprise that the company has attracted the attention of major investors such as Sequoia and Sofina. However, it’s worth noting that the company’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is quite high, at 1,714.28 times based on its net profit of Rs. 14 crore in FY22.

This suggests that the stock or business may be considered overpriced by some analysts. Ultimately, the true value of a company is subjective and can depend on a variety of factors, including its financial performance, growth prospects, and the state of the overall market.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Don’t miss out on the new 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: bookings now open.
Next article
Flatheads’ Ganesh Balakrishnan Earns Applause from Sugar Cosmetics’ CEO Vinita Singh
Ashutosh Mishra
Ashutosh Mishra

Latest News

Entertainment

You Won’t Believe What shark Anupam Mittal said about air india Pee-Gate Controversy!

It seems that the recent pee-gate controversy on Air India has not gone unnoticed by none other than shark...
Car & Bike

Tata Ace EV deliveries commence with pricing starting at Rs. 10 lakh

Indian carmaker Tata Motors has officially begun shipping its Ace EV small truck to customers, with its premiere having...
Sports

Gautam Gambhir faces backlash from social media users for biased commentary on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team's star player, scored yet another century against Sri Lanka in an ODI match,...
World

Karachi Eat Festival 2023: Food lovers left disappointed by chaotic scenes

The final day of the Karachi Eat Festival 2023 on Sunday was marred by chaos and confusion, leaving festivalgoers...
Sports

King Virat Kohli Strikes Again, Scores a Century against Sri lanka

The cricket world was on fire as Indian captain Virat Kohli once again proved his dominance on the field,...
Sports

Though falling short of century, Rohit Sharma sets new record surpassing Virender Sehwag

The Indian cricket team is currently facing Sri Lanka in an exciting One-Day International match at the Barsapara Cricket...
Nation

Know your CA toppers: ICAI releases results of CA Final exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the CA Final exam, which was...
Nation

Bomb scare on Moscow-Goa flight proven to be a hoax, says Jamnagar Airport director

An alleged bomb threat on a Moscow-Goa chartered flight turned out to be a false alarm, according to the...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate