Mother Dairy hikes Prices of all types of Milk by Rs 2 per litre

Mother Dairy, India’s leading producer of milk and other dairy products, has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The new prices will be applicable from tomorrow, August 17, for all types of toned and double toned milk.

Explaining its move to increase milk prices, the Mother Daily team said, the overall cost of farm management and production of dairy products is increasing across the country. The increase of Rs 2 will not fully compensate for the loss being incurred by the company but will partially benefit the agriculture sector and families working with Mother Dairy.

“Production cost of raw milk alone have increased by about 10-11 per cent. Similarly, the cost of feed and fodder has also seen a significant increase due to the heatwave observed earlier in the country and the extended summer season,” Mother Dairy said in a press release.

The press release said that “Mother Dairy spends about 75-80 per cent of the milk sales on milk procurement. As a responsible organization, Mother Dairy has continuously worked towards providing remunerative prices to the milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of the dairy and availability of quality milk.”

Mother Dairy earlier price hike

Lately, in the first week of March this year also, the company had increased the prices by Rs 2 per litre. In Delhi and adjoining areas alone, Mother Dairy sells over 3 million liters per day in poly packs and vending machines.