MSys Technologies wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in B2B Products & Services at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

MSys Technologies has won the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Innovation in Business-to-Business Products & Services category in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region and are widely considered the world’s premier business awards program. The winners, nicknamed “Stevies” for the Greek word for “crowned,” will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on June 27th.

More than 800 nominations were considered this year in various categories, including Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites. MSys Technologies won in the Innovation in Business-to-Business Products & Services category.

MSys Technologies’ FinTech Architects and developers build a powerful platform for managing digital assets like cryptocurrency and loyalty currencies with increased proliferation of digital assets as a payment mode. The application is easy to use and enables retail, institutional, and merchant clients to have access to trillions of digital asset markets safely and efficiently. The success of the application launch resonated in embracement from dozens of loyalty program sponsors, gift card merchants, and tens of thousands of users worldwide.

Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MSys Technologies, expressed his delight at the recognition, stating that MSys Technologies has been a pioneer in FinTech and Digital Transformation Services for over two decades with cutting-edge technologies. He further added that winning the Stevie® Award has expanded their innovative work with APAC, SEA, ANZ, and RoW ISVs and Enterprises, and they are delighted to win the award.

The winners of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards were determined by the average scores of over 100 executives worldwide acting as judges in February and March. Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller applauded the winners for their perseverance and creativity and looks forward to celebrating them during the virtual awards ceremony on June 27th.

For more information on the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the awards ceremony, and the list of winners, visit http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

