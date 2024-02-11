Business

Paytm Navigates Regulatory Challenges: Transitioning Towards a Third-Party App Model

By Ashutosh Mishra

Since its establishment in May 2017, Paytm Payments Bank has encountered a series of regulatory hurdles, culminating in recent directives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that necessitate substantial restructuring. Amidst regulatory constraints, Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications Limited, is actively engaging with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to reconfigure its operations, positioning itself as a third-party application for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services.

The latest regulatory intervention, issued on January 31, mandated Paytm Payments Bank to halt new deposit acceptance, signaling a significant setback for the institution. This directive, attributed to persistent non-compliance and supervisory concerns, underscores the complexities surrounding regulatory adherence in India’s fintech landscape. The RBI’s move to curtail essential services, effective from February 29, has cast uncertainty over Paytm’s future trajectory.

Despite the stringent regulatory environment, Paytm Payments Bank boasts an extensive infrastructure and a substantial user base, with over 30 crore wallets, 3 crore bank accounts, and more than 10 crore KYC customers. Moreover, the bank holds a prominent position as the largest issuer of FASTags, with over 80 lakh units distributed. However, regulatory actions have led to limitations on critical services, including deposits, top-ups, and transactions, compounding challenges for the institution.

To mitigate the impact of regulatory constraints, Paytm is embarking on a strategic shift towards a third-party app model for UPI services. Currently, users transacting through Paytm are assigned virtual payment addresses (VPAs) under “@paytm.” However, impending changes seek to replace these VPAs with handles linked to partner banks, facilitating continued UPI transactions for Paytm’s user base.

Collaborations with leading lending institutions, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Yes Bank, are underway to enable the issuance of fresh VPAs, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery post-regulatory intervention. This transition aligns with industry trends, as evidenced by the presence of 22 third-party app providers in the UPI ecosystem, including industry giants like Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and PhonePe.

Notably, regulatory scrutiny extends beyond operational constraints, with allegations of non-compliance prompting sanctions against Paytm Payments Bank on multiple occasions. Past penalties, such as a Rs 5.4 crore fine in 2023 for breaching KYC guidelines, highlight the persistent regulatory friction faced by the institution.

While the RBI emphasizes the importance of collaborative engagement and regulatory oversight, stakeholders await detailed explanations regarding specific infractions at Paytm Payments Bank. Calls for transparency underscore the need for clarity amidst regulatory actions, shaping perceptions of Paytm’s future trajectory and regulatory compliance.

In navigating regulatory challenges, Paytm Payments Bank confronts a pivotal juncture, where strategic realignment and regulatory adherence are imperative for sustained growth and operational resilience in India’s dynamic fintech landscape.

