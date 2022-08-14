Business

‘Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was invincible, PM mourns the demise of Investor Jhunjhunwala

Abhishek Kumar
By Abhishek Kumar

-

1 min.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was unbeatable,” Modi wrote in a tweet. He was a lively, intelligent and practical person. He has made an incomparable contribution to the economic world. He was also very enthusiastic about the progress of India. I am saddened by his death. My condolences to his family and followers. peace.’

Rakesh-Jhunjhunwala-airlines-net-worth
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

BJP’s All India President JP Nadda expressed condolences by tweeting. He wrote, ‘Sad to hear about the sad demise of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a veteran investor, trader and stock trader this morning. May the departed soul rest in peace and may Lord Ram give strength to his family members and loved ones.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed grief over the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He wrote in a tweet, ‘Sad to hear about the passing of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The incident comes days after the launch of their budget airline Akasa. He was optimistic not only about the stock market, but also about the progress of the country. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag has also expressed grief over the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He wrote in a tweet, ‘End of an era as the Big Bull of Dalal Street. Rakesh left for Jhunjhunwala. Condolences to his family and loved ones. peace.’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwala tweeted “Received the sad news of the demise of veteran investor Rakesh ji. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss.”

The untimely demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is certainly a big blow to the world of stock market and India. He inspired countless people to invest in the stock market and make their fortune. Just a week before his tragic demise, he started a low-cost airline for India by the name of Akasa Air.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous articleIndia’s relations with China not normal due to unusual border situation: S Jaishankar
Next articleNoise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz New Smartwatch Launched: Check Features, Price
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar

Latest News

Business

Mother Dairy hikes Prices of all types of Milk by Rs 2 per litre

Mother Dairy, India's leading producer of milk and other dairy products, has decided to increase milk prices by Rs...
Explainers

Investigating Agencies in India that Investigate Financial Crimes

We are all aware of the departments like CID (Crime Investigation Department), Anti-Terrorism Wing, which check the increasing criminal...
Entertainment

RRR at Oscars, Junior NTR can Win the Prestigious Oscars

RRR is one of those films that has caused a directional shift in the way an average Indian views...
Technology

Leading EV brand Triton unveils designs of its hydrogen fuelled scooters

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, Triton Electric Vehicles unveiled the designs of Triton's hydrogen-fueled scooters. Another...
Sports

Upcoming Zimbabwe vs India Series, Here’s What You Need To Know

After the England tour, Indian cricket is all set again to take on Zimbabwe in an upcoming three-match long...
Technology

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz New Smartwatch Launched: Check Features, Price

Budget smartwatch maker Noise has launched a new smartwatch in the Indian market. The product is named Noise ColorFit...
Nation

India’s relations with China not normal due to unusual border situation: S Jaishankar

In an interactive session with the media, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the border situation continues to be...
Technology

FlytBases Indian Drone Autonomy Program pledges INR 1 million credit to each participant on 75th Independence Day

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, FlytBase, a venture drone autonomy platform company, is pleased...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate