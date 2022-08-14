Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was unbeatable,” Modi wrote in a tweet. He was a lively, intelligent and practical person. He has made an incomparable contribution to the economic world. He was also very enthusiastic about the progress of India. I am saddened by his death. My condolences to his family and followers. peace.’

BJP’s All India President JP Nadda expressed condolences by tweeting. He wrote, ‘Sad to hear about the sad demise of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a veteran investor, trader and stock trader this morning. May the departed soul rest in peace and may Lord Ram give strength to his family members and loved ones.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed grief over the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He wrote in a tweet, ‘Sad to hear about the passing of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The incident comes days after the launch of their budget airline Akasa. He was optimistic not only about the stock market, but also about the progress of the country. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag has also expressed grief over the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He wrote in a tweet, ‘End of an era as the Big Bull of Dalal Street. Rakesh left for Jhunjhunwala. Condolences to his family and loved ones. peace.’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwala tweeted “Received the sad news of the demise of veteran investor Rakesh ji. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss.”

The untimely demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is certainly a big blow to the world of stock market and India. He inspired countless people to invest in the stock market and make their fortune. Just a week before his tragic demise, he started a low-cost airline for India by the name of Akasa Air.