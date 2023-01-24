RiseBack Founder Emphasizes Affordable Education at Asian African Chamber of Commerce launch

On January 21st, 2023, the Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI), a bilateral chamber with presence in Africa and Asia, launched their Maharashtra chapter and announced Brajesh Kumar as the chapter’s president at the Hotel Aurora Towers. The event was attended by professionals, entrepreneurs, heads of various business chambers, investors, and business persons from Pune and Maharashtra.

The event was hosted by Shivani Bhimraj Bhalsing, Assistant Manager of the Youth Success Association. It was graced by keynote speakers Dr. Tausif Malik, founder of RiseBack.org, Mr. HP Shrivastava, Vice President of the Deccan Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Nisar Sagar, President of the Muslim Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Kamlesh Panchal, President of the Hindu Economic Forum.

Brajesh Kumar, as the chapter president of AACCI, welcomed the invited guests and introduced Dr. GD Singh, chairman of AACCI, and MJ Puri, Director of AACCI. Dr. GD Singh, in his opening remarks, welcomed the guests and briefed them about the chamber’s vision and objectives, which included spirituality, humanity, peace, and progress. MJ Puri discussed the chamber’s achievements, facts, and figures and welcomed the guests to be part of the AACCI.

Dr. Tausif Malik, founder of RiseBack, thanked Brajesh Kumar and AACCI for the invitation and wished them well for the launch of the AACCI Maharashtra chapter. Dr. Malik spoke about affordable university education from India and its impact on the global economy, highlighting the importance of IT and IT education and how RiseBack is empowering American and African students and professionals with affordable university education from India starting at $75 per month. He also mentioned that India and Africa have a long history and that RiseBack has made strategic partnerships with organizations to promote Indian university education.

The other keynote speakers also expressed their support for the launch of the AACCI Maharashtra chapter and shared their experiences and thoughts on the opportunities for business and partnership between India and Africa. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Brajesh Kumar, the chapter president and Shivani Bhimraj Bhalsing, and was followed by networking opportunities.