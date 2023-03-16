Sanjay Ghodawat Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Contributions

Sanjay Ghodawat, the founder and chairman of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has been awarded the Lifetime Excellence Award at the Brilliance Awards ceremony organized by Sheetal Creations and Pune Times Mirror in Pune. The award was given in recognition of his outstanding contributions as an Indian businessman, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

SGG, founded in 1993, has rapidly diversified into various high-value industries such as Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Realty, Retail, and Textiles. The group is home to more than 10,000 employees and is driven by its ambition to become ‘The Biggest, The Best & The Most Valuable’ conglomerate.

Apart from the industrial sector, Sanjay Ghodawat founded one of India’s youngest universities, “Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU)” in 2009, which today caters to more than 17,000 students. Within eight years of its inception, SGU was ranked amongst Asia’s fastest emerging private educational institutes as surveyed by WCRC and KPMG, India.

Sanjay Ghodawat has always given back to society by extending his hand in times of need through CSR and ISR efforts. Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation (SGF) has done considerable charitable work across its various programs under his guidance since 1996. The ‘Acharya Shree Tulsi Blood Bank’ under SGF management is rated among the top three blood banks in India due to its sheer quality of equipment, infrastructure, and care. SGF runs a self-funded ‘Kanya Mahavidyalaya’ in Kolhapur and has educated more than 6000 girls from 52 villages since 1995. Mauli Old Age Home under the aegis of SGF provides shelter, medical aid, food, and other essentials to abandoned elderly people.

During the pandemic, SGF distributed over 5 lakh food packets to those displaced due to the lockdown and treated over 27,500 patients at its Covid Care Centre at Atigre (Kolhapur) with the aid of qualified medical personnel, life-saving equipment, and advanced medical facilities. SGF has been awarded the prestigious Mahatma award and Ahimsa International award amongst others for its impactful contribution in CSR, Sustainability, and Social Impact.

Sanjay Ghodawat has also been the recipient of many regional and national awards, including The Times Most Powerful Leaders 2022 by TOI, The Ideal Business Award of Maharashtra, Maharashtra State Vanashree Puraskar, Bhartiya Udyog Ratna Award, 50 Outstanding Educational Entrepreneurs of India, Jain Ratna Award, Samaj Bhushan Gaurav Award for his philanthropic services to society and notable work in Education and Business sectors, Game Changers of Maharashtra Award by Economic Times, and Masters of Wisdom by Femina amongst many others. Recently, he was honored with the Globoil Philanthropist of the Year, Rotary Lifetime Achievement award, and Ahimsa International award.

On receiving the Lifetime Excellence Award, Sanjay Ghodawat said, “Being given the Lifetime Excellence Award is an honor. This recognition is a result of the team at SGG’s tireless efforts and commitment. I am appreciative of the help I have gotten over the years from my associates, friends, family, stakeholders, and well-wishers. I think none of this work would have been successful without their support. I feel honored that the jury members at Brilliance awards have acknowledged the work we put in to build SGG.”

Sanjay Ghodawat’s achievements and contributions to the industry and society are truly remarkable, and he serves as an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs and philanthropists.