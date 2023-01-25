Startups

AIXTOR Technologies: Tailored Technology Solutions Provider for Various Industries

Tanvi N
By Tanvi N

-

1 min.

AIXTOR Technologies is a digital solution provider that is dedicated to delivering technology solutions that are tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients. The company, which is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, was founded in 2017 and has since been focused on developing innovative, intuitive, and scalable software solutions for a variety of industries, including e-commerce, enterprise technology, and education technology.

AIXTOR Technologies startup logo image with yellow background

One of the things that sets AIXTOR Technologies apart from its competitors is its ability to understand the unique challenges and requirements of each of its clients. The company’s team of experts work closely with clients to understand their needs and develop solutions that are tailored to their specific requirements. Whether it’s a B2C, B2B, B2B2C, or B2G business model, AIXTOR Technologies is able to deliver technology solutions that help businesses make critical decisions.

At the helm of the company is a dynamic and experienced team, led by Co-Founders Ankit Pancholi and Dhvanil Reshamwala. With their combined experience and expertise, they are committed to delivering end-to-end software solutions and services that help businesses stay ahead of the competition.

The company currently employs 21 to 40 people, all of whom are passionate about technology and dedicated to delivering the best possible solutions to clients. The team is made up of developers, designers, and project managers who work together to bring innovation to digital experiences and help clients achieve their goals.

AIXTOR Technologies’ target market is B2B, and their clients are mainly from e-commerce, energy, services, and enterprise tech sectors. They target large enterprises and their target geography is India, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe. With their focus on providing custom solutions and a commitment to delivering the best possible service, the company has already built a strong reputation among its clients.

AIXTOR Technologies is a forward-thinking company that is dedicated to delivering innovative and effective technology solutions to its clients. With its ability to understand the unique needs of each client, its team of experts, and its commitment to delivering the best possible service, the company is well-positioned to continue growing and expanding in the future.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Mohammed Siraj becomes world’s No.1 ODI bowler, leading the way for Indian cricket team
Next article
eMudhra Limited, a Leading Provider of Digital Trust and Paperless Transformation Solutions, Reports Strong Financial Results in Q3
Tanvi N
Tanvi N
Tanvi N is an avid book reader and an undergraduate student. She is always on the lookout for new and interesting stories to dive into and enjoys sharing. Whether she is curled up with a good book or following a story, Tanvi is always engaged and curious about the world around her.

Latest News

Sports

Prithvi Shaw’s T20 comeback delayed by Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill’s form

India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya has made it clear that Prithvi Shaw will not be getting a chance to...
Entertainment

Pathaan Review: Gabbbar Calls ‘Pathaan’ a Movie Targeted at Average IQ

Abhishek Asthana, also known as Gabbar, has reviewed the movie "Pathaan" and has given it a mixed review.In his...
Sports

England all-rounder Ben Stokes crowned ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award

On Thursday, January 26th, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has won the ICC...
Entertainment

Gadar 2: Highly-Anticipated Sequel of Indian Cinema Classic to Release on India’s Independence Day 2023

It looks like fans of the original "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" film are in for a treat, as Bollywood...
Nation

India Celebrates Republic Day with Grand Parade and Flypast featuring the Retired Ilyushin IL-38SD

On Thursday, India marked its Republic Day with a grand parade and flypast in the capital city of Delhi....
Business

eMudhra Limited, a Leading Provider of Digital Trust and Paperless Transformation Solutions, Reports Strong Financial Results in Q3

eMudhra Limited, a leading provider of digital trust, digital security and paperless transformation solutions, announced its financial results for...
Sports

Mohammed Siraj becomes world’s No.1 ODI bowler, leading the way for Indian cricket team

The rise of Mohammed Siraj in the cricketing world has been nothing short of spectacular. The young fast bowler...
Entertainment

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbuster Film Sets Record on Opening Day, 8000 screens worldwide

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has set yet another record on...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate