Appinventiv Crowned Tech Company of the Year 2023 by Times Business Awards

Appinventiv, a leading Indian technology company, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the top spot and being recognized as the Tech Company of the Year 2023 by the esteemed Times Business Awards. This accolade acknowledges the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its remarkable contributions to the tech industry.

With great pride, Appinventiv celebrates its continuous pursuit of excellence, which has set a new benchmark in the ever-evolving tech world. The company’s dedication to pushing boundaries and driving innovation has established it as a trailblazer in various domains, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Electric Vehicle (EV) Solutions, and sustainable energy solutions.

Appinventiv’s cutting-edge technologies have not only transformed the IT industry but have also made a lasting impact on a global scale. With a strong presence across all six continents, the company has fostered long-term relationships with clients worldwide, delivering exceptional solutions and services.

This prestigious award is a testament to the exceptional team of more than 1200 passionate technologists at Appinventiv. Their collective efforts and expertise have been instrumental in shaping the company’s success and positioning it as a prominent player in the industry.

Looking ahead, Appinventiv remains committed to pushing the boundaries of technology, driving innovation, and creating a lasting impact in the tech landscape. With a track record of success and a team dedicated to excellence, the company is poised to continue its remarkable journey and consistently deliver groundbreaking solutions.

Appinventiv’s CEO expressed their gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We have done it before, we did it, and we will continue to do it always.” This statement reflects the company’s unwavering determination to excel, innovate, and make a difference in the world of technology.

As the Tech Company of the Year 2023, Appinventiv sets a shining example for the industry, inspiring other companies to strive for excellence and make a significant impact in the global tech ecosystem. The company’s success story serves as a testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and the collective efforts of a passionate team.