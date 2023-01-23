Pahadi Goods Startup: Providing Organic and Authentic Himachali Handicrafts

Pahadi Goods is a company that is dedicated to providing organic goods to customers. Founded in 2022 by Nittu Thakur and Sanjeev Thakur, the company is headquartered in Haripurdhar, Himachal Pradesh, India. Pahadi Goods operates on a direct-to-consumer (D2C) business model and currently has less than 10 employees.

Himachal Pradesh is known for its traditional handwoven and handicraft products, and Pahadi Goods is committed to providing authentic Himachali handicrafts. This includes traditional textiles, hand-crafted jewelry, and specialty foods made using natural and organic ingredients. By buying Pahadi Goods products, customers can not only enjoy unique and authentic flavors and designs, but also support the local economy and preserve traditional craftsmanship.

In the ecommerce industry, Pahadi goods have found a new market as many online platforms now offer a wide range of these products. Consumers can easily find and purchase Pahadi goods such as traditional textiles, hand-crafted jewelry, and specialty foods from the comfort of their own homes.

In addition to a direct-to-consumer business model, Pahadi Goods also targets businesses with its B2B approach. The company is approaching store owners and their products will soon be available on the shelves of FMCG, Retail, and Food & Beverage companies. The company targets startups, small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises, and its target geography is India.

Product Category Description Organic Products Pahadi Goods provides organic products that are very much trusted by the people. Himachali Handicrafts Pahadi Goods is committed to providing authentic Himachali handicrafts.

Pahadi Goods also plans to reach more customers through its website and social media. The company targets customers between the ages of 18 to 60, with varying income levels and locations within India.

Pahadi Goods currently offers three categories of products: Category 1 includes Daal & Pulses, Atta, and Spices. Category 2 includes Ghee, Rice, and Seeds. Category 3 includes Honey, Dry Fruits, and Culture. They are soon to expand their offerings to include other ranges such as Himachali and Pahadi Handicrafts and Jewelries.

