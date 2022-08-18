Top 20 Market Mantra Quotes by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, King of Dalal Street

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Indian stock market mogul, popularly known as the “King of Dalal Street”, passed away on August 14. He was one of the most successful stock market investors, having built an empire of $5.8 billion with an initial capital of $5,000. INR or $62 (As per today’s exchange rate.)

He was battling several health-related ailments like diabetes and kidney related issues was treated for the same, he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, CNBC TV18 reported.

A week before he died, he embarked on his dream project, where he wanted to crack the market for highly competitive low-cost domestic airlines. He launched Akasa Air which made its maiden flight on 7 August. Rakesh graced the occasion with his presence, exactly a week later he is no more with us.

Jhunjhunwala has several profitable companies in his portfolio like Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, Billcare Limited. He has many companies. He had stakes in Titan, a famous watchmaker in India.

He had a midas touch with no matter what stock he picked and whatever stocks he invested his money in, mostly turned into a multibagger. His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala is also a prolific investor, currently she holds 19 shares worth Rs 9,800 crore from various sectors.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that despite his success in the stock market, he lived with his father in his ancestral house. He has never left the mindset and values of middle class life. In fact, the social ideal is that the son will live in the father’s house, not the father in the son’s house. One of the most successful investors in the world lived with his father during his lifetime.

In an interview to Rediff, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that when he was asked how money has changed his life? He said “Money has allowed me to travel in a Mercedes instead of a Maruti car, I live in a 5,000 sq ft flat instead of a 1,000 sq ft flat. Instead of smoking Foursquare cigarettes, I now smoke India Kings “I drink Blue Label whiskey instead of Diplomat. Other than that, money doesn’t matter in my life.”

Top 20 Market Mantra Quotes by The King Of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala