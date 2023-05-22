Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 Names Ev2 Ventures ‘Investor of the Year – Clean Tech & EV Space

Mumbai, May 22, 2023: Ev2 Ventures, a pioneering venture fund in India’s smart mobility sector, has been recognized with the prestigious title of “Investor of the Year – Clean Tech & EV Space” at the Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023, held in Mumbai. The Chief Guests, Mr. Pradeep Peshkar, Member of the National Board for MSME, and Mr. Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE SME & Start-ups, bestowed the honor upon Ev2 Ventures.

The event, which took place on May 20, showcased Ev2 Ventures’ significant contributions to the clean tech and electric vehicle (EV) sectors in India. Esteemed industry leaders, investors, and experts from various sectors attended the Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023.

Karan Mittal, Partner at Ev2 Ventures, expressed his excitement about receiving the “Investor of the Year” recognition, stating, “Being recognized as the ‘Investor of the Year’ in the Clean Tech & EV Space is a true honor. This accolade further validates the impact and potential of Ev2 Ventures’ investments in the smart mobility sector. We are immensely grateful to Mr. Pradeep Peshkar and Mr. Ajay Thakur for their support and encouragement, as well as to the Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 for this recognition. This award will motivate our team and portfolio companies to continue driving innovation and positive change in India’s clean tech and electric vehicle ecosystem,” he emphasized.

The Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 aims to provide a platform for the best minds in start-ups, growth-stage businesses, investors, mentors, and ecosystem players worldwide to collaborate and invest in India’s startup ecosystem.

Ev2 Ventures is an India-focused smart mobility fund dedicated to impact investing in the smart mobility segment, including electric vehicles and their ecosystem, logistics and transportation tech, agri-supply chain, micro-mobility, warehousing technology, finance, and aftermarkets. The firm firmly believes in the transformative power of smart mobility and is committed to supporting innovative startups in India within this ecosystem.

