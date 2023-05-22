Business

Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 Names Ev2 Ventures ‘Investor of the Year – Clean Tech & EV Space

Ashutosh Mishra
By Ashutosh Mishra

-

1 min.

Mumbai, May 22, 2023: Ev2 Ventures, a pioneering venture fund in India’s smart mobility sector, has been recognized with the prestigious title of “Investor of the Year – Clean Tech & EV Space” at the Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023, held in Mumbai. The Chief Guests, Mr. Pradeep Peshkar, Member of the National Board for MSME, and Mr. Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE SME & Start-ups, bestowed the honor upon Ev2 Ventures.

The event, which took place on May 20, showcased Ev2 Ventures’ significant contributions to the clean tech and electric vehicle (EV) sectors in India. Esteemed industry leaders, investors, and experts from various sectors attended the Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023.

Karan Mittal, Partner at Ev2 Ventures, expressed his excitement about receiving the “Investor of the Year” recognition, stating, “Being recognized as the ‘Investor of the Year’ in the Clean Tech & EV Space is a true honor. This accolade further validates the impact and potential of Ev2 Ventures’ investments in the smart mobility sector. We are immensely grateful to Mr. Pradeep Peshkar and Mr. Ajay Thakur for their support and encouragement, as well as to the Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 for this recognition. This award will motivate our team and portfolio companies to continue driving innovation and positive change in India’s clean tech and electric vehicle ecosystem,” he emphasized.

The Wolf Den Investors Summit 2023 aims to provide a platform for the best minds in start-ups, growth-stage businesses, investors, mentors, and ecosystem players worldwide to collaborate and invest in India’s startup ecosystem.

Ev2 Ventures is an India-focused smart mobility fund dedicated to impact investing in the smart mobility segment, including electric vehicles and their ecosystem, logistics and transportation tech, agri-supply chain, micro-mobility, warehousing technology, finance, and aftermarkets. The firm firmly believes in the transformative power of smart mobility and is committed to supporting innovative startups in India within this ecosystem.

Ev2 Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with a sharp focus on investing in India’s smart mobility and transportation technology ecosystem. Leveraging its expertise and network, Ev2 Ventures supports startups that have the potential to transform the future of mobility while making a positive impact on society.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article
Brewing Controversy: Starbucks vs Sardarbuksh – A Caffeinated Clash!
Ashutosh Mishra
Ashutosh Mishra

Latest News

Business

Brewing Controversy: Starbucks vs Sardarbuksh – A Caffeinated Clash!

Welcome, dear readers, to a riveting tale of trademark disputes and caffeinated chaos. Today, we dive into the clash...
Economy

Demonetisation Lite: Here’s Why and What You Need to Do and Know About

In a recent announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed its decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000...
Business

Work Universe and Leadup Universe Spearhead Innovation in Bangalore

Leadup Universe and Work Universe ignited a wave of workforce innovation at the 'Employers of the Future (EOTF) 2023'...
Business

MSys Technologies wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in B2B Products & Services at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

MSys Technologies has won the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Innovation in Business-to-Business Products & Services category in the...
Sports

Smriti Mandhana, the Cricketer, Joins Sanjay Ghodawat University to Pursue Higher Education

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, has enrolled at Sanjay Ghodawat University to complete her Bachelor of Commerce...
Business

EIZO Corporation Sets Its Sights on India with Launch of EIZO Private Limited

EIZO Corporation, a leading visual technology company, has announced the establishment of its latest subsidiary, EIZO Private Limited, in...
Nation

Sikkim’s Nathula Border Area Suffers Fatal Avalanche: Multiple Tourists Trapped

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive avalanche struck Sikkim's Nathula border region, resulting in at least six tourist deaths and...
Business

India’s First-Ever Toplining Contest ‘SingToSync’ by Hoopr Announces Ash King, Gaurav Dagaonkar, and Aditya Pushkarna as Judges

Hoopr, India's leading music licensing platform, has recently launched "Sing to Sync," India's first-ever Vocal Toplining Contest. The contest...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate