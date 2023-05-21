Work Universe and Leadup Universe Spearhead Innovation in Bangalore

Business

Leadup Universe and Work Universe ignited a wave of workforce innovation at the ‘Employers of the Future (EOTF) 2023’ forum held in Bangalore on May 18th, 2023. This highly anticipated event brought together visionaries and trailblazers, creating an atmosphere of inspiration and progress. Esteemed CXOs from various industries participated in engaging panel discussions, intimate gatherings, and invigorating CXO dialogues.

The focal point of the forum was a comprehensive report that emphasized the essential elements of thriving organizations: people, systems, and innovation. The report highlighted the significance of adopting a ‘people-first’ approach, showcasing that companies providing exceptional platforms for their employees are more likely to achieve sustained long-term growth.

The exclusive gathering at the ‘Employers of the Future’ forum was an invitation-only event, attracting a distinguished cohort of CXOs from diverse industries. The forum featured the grand unveiling of an exhaustive report that celebrated and recognized the select organizations at the forefront of innovation.

Rashmi Mandloi, Co-Founder of Leadup Universe, expressed her delight, stating, “We are thrilled to present the groundbreaking findings of our Employer of the Future (EOTF) 2023 report, shedding light on the exceptional practices of industry leaders and fostering insightful conversations with some of the brightest minds in India Inc. In an era that demands agility, resilience, and innovation, it is crucial for businesses to learn from each other’s successes and challenges. The EOTF forum provided an unparalleled platform for exchanging ideas, igniting profound insights, and crafting ingenious solutions for the future of work.”

One of the thought-provoking segments of the forum was the “Dialogue on Future Workplaces: Illuminating the Nexus of People, Systems & Innovations.” CXOs engaged in riveting discussions, exploring strategic questions to uncover the strengths of their organizations and their profound implications in shaping future-ready employer brands.

A captivating panel discussion on “Redefining Workplace Innovation,” moderated by Mayank Verma, CEO & Co-Founder of Leadup Universe, took center stage at the forum. The event culminated with a delightful networking session, accompanied by convivial refreshments.

The stage was graced by renowned luminaries who shared their unparalleled insights as distinguished speakers. Dr. NS Rajan (Former CHTO Tata Sons, ex-CEO IDFC Foundation), Biren Ghose (Country Head, Technicolor Creative Studios), Shalni Pillay (India Global Leader, Global Capability Centres), and Deepak Patkar (MD and CEO, Fullerton Home Finance Company) captivated the audience with their valuable perspectives.

The success of the program was attributed to the invaluable support from esteemed partners. Jify, serving as the financial wellness partner, Sunstone, empowering upskilling initiatives, and DB Schenker, forming a strategic alliance, all played a significant role in making the forum a resounding success.

Swaminathan Subramanian, CPO at Fullerton India, expressed his utmost delight, stating, “The Employer of the Future is a great platform to share evolutionary people practices, with an opportunity to challenge conventional methods and discover new norms. Fullerton India is delighted to partner in this endeavor, having embarked on a Transceleration journey in recent times.”

The ‘Employers of the Future’ forum in Bangalore showcased the convergence of visionary thinking, innovative practices, and transformative ideas. By emphasising the importance of prioritising people and fostering a culture of innovation, this event served as a catalyst for driving workforce innovation in India and beyond.

