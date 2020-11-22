HDFC bank’s net banking, online, and card payment services are down since Saturday evening. Confused customers expressed their outrage on social media. From the evening of November 21, HDFC Bank’s internet-based services were suddenly shut down. Despite many attempts, net banking, online transaction services, or online transaction services through credit and debit cards could not be used.

Annoyed and confused customers express their grievances on social media. The complaint was tagged with the banker’s Twitter account. A statement from the bank was issued hours later. As per the statement released by HDFC Bank said, “The bank’s online services have been temporarily disrupted due to the disruption of an information center.”

Entire ecosystem down of this bank ! This is not just unexpected but catastrophic disaster, been 14+ hours now #hdfcdown Such casual announcement 👌👌👏👏 https://t.co/TiXz57rdpg — Vinod Kulkarni (@simputer445) November 21, 2020

However, the customers were not satisfied with the statement given by the bank. Many commented on social media, ‘What is happening with HDFC Bank’s online payment services? Debit-credit card payments, UPI is not working at all. Has anyone else had such a problem? Can HDFC Bank Customer Service Center tell us something about this? ‘

Numerous customers raised the same issue. One customer said, ‘All the online payment services of HDFC Bank have become obsolete. The bank has not issued any notification in this regard.

Although the problem related to HDFC bank’s server was solved later, the remnants of customer dissatisfaction remained. Note that HDFC Bank has numerous customers in India. This company is the largest among the private banks. A large part of the employees are customers of this bank.

* At the time of writing the news piece, HDFC servers are still out of order, and most customers are still not able to use digital-based services by the bank.

