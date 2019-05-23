Verdict 2019: Live Timeline Tracking: Rahul Gandhi trailing form Amethi, Sadhvi Pragya leading from Bhopal.

[⌛ 1 Minute Read]

Live election commentary and context of the LIVE Election Results 2019,

The context, the backdrop, the hidden, catch the fastest updates on the heavyweight seats that sets the tone of the results, the live counting update on the most important seats.

Lime Light constituencies to keep and eye on :

Varanasi, Amethi, Rae Bareilly, Lucknow, Wayanad, Banglore South,

Fastest election results, vote count and stories around the result while the results settling the clear tone for the next Loksabha. Stick to Indian Spectator.