Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has started actively campaigning and holding rallies in Bihar and the overwhelming response PM Modi is receiving form the masses, it would not be wrong to say that the BJP, as per the political experts, can get more seats than its allies like Janta Dal-United.

After sensing the rising insecurity among the JDU party cadre, JP Nadda, BJP president, has clarified in no uncertain terms that whatever be the outcome of the elections, whosoever gets the maximum seats, it is Nitish Kumar who is the face of the NDA in Bihar elections, and he will be the leader of the party.

Nadda also expressed his confidence about the BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP alliance emerging victorious by winning more than two-third majority seats in Bihar Assembly polls.

The second phase of elections are to be held in two days. Political parties have given full strength to the elections. Star campaigners of all parties are pushing for the voter in their favor. In this episode, JP Nadda addressed a public meeting for BJP candidates at several places on Saturday. A roadshow in Hajipur and a public meeting in Dighwara, Sonpur. While addressing a rally, Nadda said, If good governance was JDU, then misrule was RJD.

