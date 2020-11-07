Voting for the third and final phase for 243 seats of the Bihar Assembly is underway. A total of 78 seats are being contested in this phase across 16 districts of Bihar. Polling began on Saturday 7 am. In first two phases of Bihar Elections, 55.69% and 53.51% voters turnout was recorded.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance is eying to hold the throne of power in Bihar for another five years, NDA alliance includes the BJP, the JD (U), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular and the Vikassheel Insaan Party

On the other hand, grand coalition of the RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM and CPIML is being led by Lalu’s son Tejaswi Yadav. In the last elections (2015) Nitish Kumar himself was a part of the grand coalition which later broke and JDU formed an alliance with the BJP to form a government in Bihar. Loktantrik Janata Party chief Chirag Paswan is making the Bihar struggle for power, a tripartite struggle.

Meanwhile, before the last round of voting, Nitish Kumar’s ‘last vote’ remarks have started to be discussed. At a public meeting in Purnia on Thursday, the Bihar chief minister said, “This is my last vote …” There are speculations about Nitish’s remarks, whether or not he is signalling his retirement after 15 years as chief minister? Although the party JDU claims, there is no question of retirement. Nitish wanted to explain the last campaign before the vote this time. However, Tejashwi Yadav didn’t let go the opportunity to attack on CM Nitish Kumar, he said, ‘We are right! We have been saying from the beginning that Nitish Kumar is tired and can no longer rule Bihar. It is better for him to retire’. On the contrary, LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted, ‘Sahab says this is the last vote. He is reluctant to give an account of the last five years, saying he has no plans to return next time. Don’t choose someone who will never come again without your blessing. ‘ It remains to be seen whether Nitish’s ‘last vote’ remarks will have any effect on the last round of voting.

It seems, based on images we are getting from the ground that the election commission and the local administration have taken all appropriate measures to strengthen security and ensure distancing on the polling centre.

