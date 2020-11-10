After the quick spurt for Maha Gathbandhan during the early trends that were coming around 8:30AM, the bet has slowly reversed. Now the Bharatiya Janta Party and JDU alliance seems getting a comfortable lead on majority of seats in Bihar assembly elections. As of now, the BJP is leading on 72 seats along with the JDU with lead in 47 seats. RJD is ahead in 65 seats with allies like congress at 21 seats. Chirag’s LJP is leading only on 2 seats.

Encouraged by the Bihar election results, Nitish led NDA’s workers have also started gathering at the party office for celebrations.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) party head Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing from his seat. Shortly before this, the Maha Gathbandhan had gained majority however, the numbers didn’t sustained. Tally took a turnaround.

The BJP can be seen outperforming Nitish Kumar’s JDU with quite a margin, however the BJP president J.P Nadda has already said that in any equation, It is Nitish Kumar who will be the Chief Minister.

“BJP has nothing to lose, those who are losing ask them. We’ll only gain. I heard Digvijaya Singh’s statement. If he’s questioning EVM, it means BJP is winning. We’re getting majority & the two elderlies (Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath) are going to Delhi” said MP Minister Narottam Mishra

Once again the poll results have totally differed from the exit poll in their prediction of tallies for the Bihar assembly polls, most exit poll had predicted an edge for Maha gathbandhan or its victory which is nowhere to be seen as of now.

Support IndianSpectator by subscribing to our Daily Newsletters, Submit your opinion/articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com