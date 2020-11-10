Patna: This time election trends will take more time to represent an accurate picture of the results. Bihar Elections are the first state assembly elections conducted, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, by the election commission of India. The counting of votes in 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar had started from early morning. However, because of corona, a clear picture of the result is expected after 3:30 – 4:00 PM.

In view of the Corona infection situation, polling station’s maximum voting capacity was set up for one thousand voters per booth. This led to an increase in the number of polling station in all three phases of election.

The increase led to an increase in number of EVMs. Due to the large number of polling booths, the counting is likely to take more time compared to the previous elections. While In the past, counting used to take 12 hours at maximum however, this time it may take four to six hours longer. There are only seven tables in the counting center’s auditorium as the social distancing is being maintained inside the counting center as a precaution from the corona virus. In earlier elections there used to be as many as 14 counting tables.

The counting is currently taking place at 55 designated centers across 38 districts of Bihar.

