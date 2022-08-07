8 Shops in Lajpat Nagar Market you Must Checkout for Wedding Shopping

Delhi’s premier fashion market, Lajpat Nagar is a heaven for those looking for trendy wears and especially for saree lovers across the city. You may run out of ideas but will never run out of options for a saree shop in Lajpath Nagar market, the market has more than 80 stores selling sarees. Saree lovers often get confused as to which store is offering the best quality and designs in the business. Even more so when you’re there for your wedding shopping.

Here we cut down on the clutter to make the wedding saree shopping experience easier for you.

We take you a look at the top 10 best saree shops in Lajpat Nagar Market that will never let you down.

1. Meena Bazar

A leading brand in Indian ethnic wear for women, Meena Bazar is known for its exquisite collection of sarees designed by many celebrities. The store has a huge range of festive sarees which have a lavish and sophisticated outlook to them; Heavily embellished laces on silk handlooms with zari-weaving on chiffon and georgette, they are all in a wide range of colours. Handloom collection starting at 2.5K and monochrome drapes at 10K (prices, of course, go well beyond the starting mark), this store is a go-to place for saree-lovers who don’t like to splurge on quality and details. You can get great pieces at low prices during the sale period.

2. Dayalsons

Dayalsons, a popular name among South Delhi women, is a leading retail name in ethnic Indian sarees in Delhi. The store has stocked a wide variety of celebratory sarees, from bright, flowy chiffons to finer silk and chanderis in a pretty good range of styles, be it embellished embroidery, zari work, Parsi work or pita work. The range starts at 10-12K and goes upto 20-25K for the finer festive kinds. Offering the best quality that the market has to offer, this store is thronged by all: young girls trying to work up their celebration-look and middle-aged ladies with an eye for detail.

3. Nargis – Lajpat Nagar Market

Situated in the heart of Lajpat Nagar market, Nargis is an old and reliable store that is sworn by its customers for its graceful collection of sarees. With good-quality and affordability being the two major elements associated with the brand, it offers sarees in dynamic and classic fabrics available in a rich and opulent palette. The essence of its festive saree collection lies in sophisticatedly embroidered and embellished pieces with an elegant mélange of colours. The taste of the collection remains mature and polished; the plus point being the range starts at 4K and goes up to 12-13K for the really fine sorts!

4. Malhotra’s

Established more than four decades ago, Malhotra’s is cocooned in the Central Market area of Lajpat Nagar. They have sarees in the most opulent and rich textiles in the traditional Indian palette. In the range of 8-15K, they keep plain and printed pure chiffons, silk georgettes and chinons with Swarovski crystals, kundan laces and zari work in the 10-20K range. With focus given to chromatic drama combined with beautiful heavy borders, you can bump into a great design at this store for the upcoming celebrations.

5. Shakuntlam

Positioned in the 3Cs complex, this spacious store is usually buzzing with ladies and young girls. Think glitzy good-quality sarees at reasonable rates, lo and behold, you have Shakuntalam at your service. Boasting an exquisite collection of Indian sarees in distinctive styles and colour combinations, the stock is characterized by delicate chiffons, sophisticated nets and elegant georgettes incorporated with beadwork, embellished borders and kundan laces among others. The store known for offering unconventional pieces of design with Indian sensibilities, offers its sarees in the 12-25K range.

6. Roop Mandir

Roop Mandir, a simple saree store established in 1979, is one of the most sought-after Indian wear stores in Lajpat Nagar. They’ve stocked a wide variety of sarees; bright flowy chiffons and georgettes with embellishments, digitally-printed satins with Swarovski crystals and silk handlooms with gold zari are a few among them. Their collection generally starts from INR 4K and extends up to 15-20K for the pure and worked-on pieces (but of course the very embroidered and embellished ones with silver and gold thread will go way beyond that range). A supplier of digital-printed sarees to Satya Paul, its latest offering is the chinon-georgette weave up for grabs at the store.

Timings: 11am–9pm

7. Wrapd

With its modern minimalist name that attracts the young masses. Wrapped has a wide variety of dresses in their collection, especially with the wedding season going on you can find the type of clothes that best suits the season and taste in wearing your clothes. They also provide wedding dresses on rent for those running tight on a budget. Meanwhile, if you are fond of online shopping then they also have an online store.

8. Sincerely Bridal

Popular for its finest range of clothing, Sincerely Bridal is another gem for the bride to be, in Lajpat Nagar! You can find a wide range of western wedding dresses such as wedding gowns and make them match perfect with your wedding look.

With the wide collection and options you would find the best wedding attire for yourself. In markets like lajpath nagar youmust put to use you bargaining skills to get the best prices. At times you may get discounts upto 45% to make room for more shopping.

lajpat nagar market timings: 10:00AM to 9:30PM. Closed on Mondays.

Lajpat nagar market is easily accessible by Violet Line Metro. The nearest metro station to Lajpat Nagar is Lajpat Nagar Metro Station which is just 1 km away from Lajpat Nagar Central Market.