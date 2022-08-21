Entertainment

After Three Consecutive Flops, Akshay Kumar Said – I Admit My Fault

Tanvi N
By Tanvi N

-

1 min.

Bollywood is currently undergoing a metamorphosis, all precedents which were set earlier, seem to be breaking as the biggest multi-crore titles of this year fell flat in the box office. The Bollywood star with whom the boycott force or shall I say the reformist forces of Bollywood have an almost love-hate relationship. Akshay Kumar’s last 3 films have neither been commercially successful nor have they received good reviews from film critics.

Bollywood superstars who have delivered many commercial and critical successes like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar are unable to understand what the audience really wants from them.

Akshay kumar and cast at cuttputli trailer launch
Akshay Kumar and cast at Cuttputli trailer launch.

Several film experts and critics had indicated that Indian audiences may be experiencing a change in behavior as the lockdown lengthens and it seems to be working. Barring notable South Indian titles like RRR, Pushpa and KGF 2, no film has pulled the audience back to watch the movie halls every weekend or at least every other weekend. The change in behavior is reflected in the box office collections.

At an event last Saturday, Akshay Kumar was asked by a journalist in Mumbai at the trailer launch event of his upcoming crime-thriller film Cuttputli. Responding to this, he said, “The films are not doing well, it is our fault, my fault. I have to change, understand what the audience wants, and no one else can be blamed except me.”

When asked why he doesn’t take up more OTT projects as opposed to traditional cinema films like Creating Safe Zone. Akshay replied, he said, “OTT is not a safe zone. On OTT audience also has to say whether they like it or not. There is no safety net on OTT, people are watching, media is watching it, critics Looking at it.” , so there’s nothing like building a safe haven, you have to work hard,”

India today’s reported, Akshay’s Rakshabandhan has done business of only 38 crores till the 9th day, while the budget of film making is around 70 crores. With this, the film has become the biggest flop amoung Akshay’s last three films.

Support Indian Spectator, follow us on Google News. Submit your opinion and guest articles on Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Previous article6 Golden Tips to Stay Consistent with your Yoga Practice
Tanvi N
Tanvi N

Latest News

Health

6 Golden Tips to Stay Consistent with your Yoga Practice

Let us all accept it first, we all have adopted yoga at some point in our life, made many...
Nation

8 Fake Anti Indian Content Based Youtube Channels Blocked By the Government

In a move by the Ministry of Information and Technology, the government cracked down on YouTube channels based on...
Business

5G to rollout soon, Central Government starts Spectrum Allocation process

After all, the wait for 5G internet connection may soon be over as the government begins the spectrum allocation...
Business

Top 20 Market Mantra Quotes by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, King of Dalal Street

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Indian stock market mogul, popularly known as the "King of Dalal Street", passed away on August...
Politics

BJP parliamentary board reshuffle, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh out from the board

In a shocking development, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday dropped its top-brass leaders, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and...
Business

Mother Dairy hikes Prices of all types of Milk by Rs 2 per litre

Mother Dairy, India's leading producer of milk and other dairy products, has decided to increase milk prices by Rs...
Explainers

Investigating Agencies in India that Investigate Financial Crimes

We are all aware of the departments like CID (Crime Investigation Department), Anti-Terrorism Wing, which check the increasing criminal...
Entertainment

RRR at Oscars, Junior NTR can Win the Prestigious Oscars

RRR is one of those films that has caused a directional shift in the way an average Indian views...

About Us

Concise, Contextual, and Unconventional, so that you always stay informed! A ‘not for profit’ independent venture, simplifying news related to Politics, Policy, Governance, Economy and Technology.

Contact us: Info.indianspectator@gmail.com

Quicklinks

Indian Spectator - The Unbiased Estate