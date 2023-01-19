Amish Tripathi, best-selling author of the Shiva series, has announced his engagement!

Best-selling anthology author Amish Tripathi announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is engaged to Shivani, whom he met in London. Amish, the director of the Nehru Museum in London, was previously married to Preeti Vyas, who is the chairperson and CEO of Amar Chitra Katha, a publisher of iconic comic books in addition to National Geographic India.

In a personal statement shared on Twitter, Amish wrote, “I’ve been given a second chance – better than I ever expected.” He went on to say that the last seven-eight years of his life have been very difficult, referencing the untimely death of his father and expressing more grief over the suicide of his brother-in-law, noted Mumbai police officer and former chief of Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Himanshu Roy.

Despite the difficult times, Amish is grateful for the blessings in his career and personal life. “I have always thanked Lord Shiva for his blessings in my career. After a long time, I thanked him for his blessings in my personal life as well. I am thanking him for my son Neil and my fiancee Shivani,” he wrote.

A Personal Announcement pic.twitter.com/Wof7j0qWiK — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) January 18, 2023

Amish Tripathi further stated in a personal statement on Twitter, ‘In the interest of protecting the privacy of my and Shivani’s children, I ask that this statement be considered my only public statement on the matter’.”

Incidentally, Amish is speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival starting on Thursday. Continuing on his new relationship status, Amish wrote, “After suffering, now I see how good it is when something happens.”

