Amish Tripathi, best-selling author of the Shiva series, has announced his engagement!

Best-selling anthology author Amish Tripathi announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is engaged to Shivani, whom he met in London. Amish, the director of the Nehru Museum in London, was previously married to Preeti Vyas, who is the chairperson and CEO of Amar Chitra Katha, a publisher of iconic comic books in addition to National Geographic India.

amish tripathi in an interview

In a personal statement shared on Twitter, Amish wrote, “I’ve been given a second chance – better than I ever expected.” He went on to say that the last seven-eight years of his life have been very difficult, referencing the untimely death of his father and expressing more grief over the suicide of his brother-in-law, noted Mumbai police officer and former chief of Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Himanshu Roy.

Despite the difficult times, Amish is grateful for the blessings in his career and personal life. “I have always thanked Lord Shiva for his blessings in my career. After a long time, I thanked him for his blessings in my personal life as well. I am thanking him for my son Neil and my fiancee Shivani,” he wrote.

Amish Tripathi further stated in a personal statement on Twitter, ‘In the interest of protecting the privacy of my and Shivani’s children, I ask that this statement be considered my only public statement on the matter’.”

Incidentally, Amish is speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival starting on Thursday. Continuing on his new relationship status, Amish wrote, “After suffering, now I see how good it is when something happens.”

Fans of Amish Tripathi are excited to see him move forward in his personal life and wish him all the best in his new engagement. The author’s engagement has been the talk of the town and many are looking forward to hearing more about his new relationship at the upcoming literature festival.

Abhishek Kumar is a final year undergraduate student at the University of Delhi, where he is studying English Honors. He is passionate about literature and language, and enjoys researching stories. Laziest in our team and he loves coffee.

