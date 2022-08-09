Best 6 Designer Stores in Shahpur Jat for Wedding Shopping

The big fat Indian wedding is a grand affair of a bunch of gala ceremonies. And wedding shopping for all of this – especially bridal wear – can be quite a task not only for the bride but for the bride’s sisters and friends as well. Shahpur Jat’s designer wear market is one place where if you go unprepared, you are bound to get confused – not because of the lack of shops, but because of the abundance of options. So here we are trying to make this process easy for you. Next time you are planning to visit Shahpur Jat, shop some of the best deals and secret steals at these boutique and designer stores.

Here are the Top 6 Designer Stores in Shahpur Jat:

DebYou – Shahpur Jat

DebYou, Luxury clothing line, has their showroom at Shahpur Jat. Their designs are an amalgamation of elaborate ethnic handicrafts and dazzling plush fabrics, all of which define the rich Indian culture. Visit this store for quality Indian Dresses, Lehengas, Sarees and Anarkalis at reasonable prices.

Price Range: 25K and above.

Recommended: Moonga Gotta Patti Saree with Lime Green Embroidered Blouse.

Madsam Tinzin

Madsam Tinzin, co-owned by four designers, is a brand known for its sophisticated approach to Indian apparel with innovative embroidery and eye-catching silhouettes. At the center stage in light colors like Coral, Peach, Yellow and Blue, the brand presents traditional India in a completely feminine look in its designs. Shopping at this store can hit your pocket as its range starts at 45K for lightweight designs and goes up to 80K for heavy pieces.

Price Range: 45K and up. Get Directions

RECOMMENDED: Chartreuse bodice and sky blue net lehenga with glitter skirt underneath.

Liz Paul

Liz Paul’s SPJ has 2 stores, one for bridal wear and the other for Trousseau. While the lehenga designs at the bridal shop have a strong palette of contrast colors with heavy traditional embroidery and embellishments, on the other hand the Trousseau-specialty store has sophisticated flowy anarkalis with minimal work in soft colors like pink, coral and There are lehengas. and soft yellow among others. Overall, Liz Paul takes care of both the bride and groom.

Price Range: 40K and up. Google Map

Recommended: Beige Anarkali with gold embellishments and gold gota panels.

Qbik – Shahpur Jat The brainchild of designers Gurinder Singh and Vrinda Sachdev, Cubic is a multi-designer studio, offering tailor-made clothing for men and women in both Indian and western styles. Focusing on Indian women’s wear here, the essence of the collection lies in contemporary designs along with Indian and evening styles. You can find a beautifully crafted long jacket lehenga or a stunning saree gown for your sangeet ceremony at this store.

Price Range: 40K and up. Address: 86-a, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi, Delhi 110049

RECOMMENDED: Orange and pink long jacket tulle lehenga with gold brocade panels.

Ornate

Along with another studio in Hauz Khas Village, this label specializes in creating elegant and classy Indian attire with intricate craftsmanship and hand embroidery. A storehouse of designs for the Indian bride with a sophisticated sense of style, Alankrit has sarees and lehengas in a variety of designs and styles. Come visit this store with lehenga sarees and saree designs and its beautiful and embellished (punishment wise!)

Price Range: 30K and up. Address: 16, Hauz Khas Village, Shahpur Jat, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Recommended: Soft pink and mint green lehenga saree with silver and off-white threadwork.

Agunj – by Gunjan Arora

Founded by Gunjan Arora, Agunj collects exclusive works that embrace traditional Indian style with a modern sensibility. Housing contemporary cuts in Indian silhouettes, it specializes in floor length anarkalis and flowy lehengas in a rich Indian palette with minimal embroidery and embellishments. Add a piece from this store to your cart for your cocktail party or for your friend’s wedding.

Price Range: 30K and up

Recommended: Navy blue backless floor-length Anarkali with velvet paneling and gold embroidery.